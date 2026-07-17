Health Minister urges investment in education, future leaders

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has advocated for more investment in education for a secure future and development of the country.

He said Nigeria must prioritise producing graduates with integrity, character and leadership qualities rather than focusing solely on academic certificates.

The minister who stated this while delivering the 118th Founders’ Day Anniversary Lecture of Abeokuta Grammar School (AGS) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, also challenged students to uphold the institution’s tradition of excellence and called on governments, alumni and other stakeholders to strengthen support for public education.

He said: “Nigeria and the world do not need more certificates, but more character. We do not need more titles; we need more commitment. What AGS has always produced is not just graduates; it has produced leaders”.

Speaking on the theme, “Honoring Our Foundations, Building Our Future: From Classroom to Relevance,” Salako described Abeokuta Grammar School as one of Nigeria’s foremost institutions, saying its enduring values of discipline, excellence and service had shaped generations of leaders across different professions.

He urged students to see the school’s motto, Primus et Solus (First and Only), as a call to responsibility rather than a slogan.

According to him: “The foundation has been laid and you have a very rich heritage that can inspire you to greatness. Every generation of AGS students that has gone before you has raised that standard. I challenge you today not just to meet it, but to surpass it”.

Reflecting on his own journey, Salako recounted arriving at the school in 1979 as a young boy from Ayetoro, Ogun State, saying the institution transformed his outlook through dedicated teachers who instilled discipline, resilience and critical thinking.

“The classrooms and my teachers did not just teach me Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. I was taught how to think. I learnt discipline, resilience and the courage to aspire beyond my immediate circumstances,” he said.

The minister said the values acquired at AGS prepared him for a career in medicine, public health and public service, culminating in his appointment as Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare.

He Highlighted progress in the health sector, saying primary healthcare utilisation had increased from about 10 million visits in early 2024 to about 45 million by mid-2025, while medical school admissions had risen by 160 per cent since 2023 to address workforce shortages.

Salako added that more than 21.7 million Nigerians are now enrolled in health insurance schemes, while the Federal Government has expanded efforts to combat HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, introduced the country’s first long-acting injectable HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis programme, expanded healthcare infrastructure and accelerated the digitalisation of the health sector.

“None of these achievements would have been possible without the foundation built in this school. I am living proof that the journey from classroom to relevance is real,” he said.

The minister also urged members of the Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys Association (AGSOBA) to support the institution through scholarships, mentorship and infrastructure development.

“Our responsibility does not end with nostalgia; it begins there. Every one of us who benefited from this institution has an obligation to give back in ways that are concrete, sustained and impactful,” he said.

He further appealed to governments, particularly the Ogun State Government, to prioritise investment in education and pay special attention to the continued development of Abeokuta Grammar School.

“The return on that investment is not abstract; it is measurable in the leaders produced, the economy built and the peace sustained,” Salako noted.

For a better society

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