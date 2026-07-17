Fake agency scandal: Gbajabiamila slams N15bn defamation suit on Prince Adeyemi

. As court threatens to foreclose Sowore’s defence on defamation case over delay

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has filed a N15 billion defamation suit against Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, over allegations that he demanded a 48 per cent kickback from a N27.3bn take-off grant approved for a federal agency.

In the suit, Gbajabiamila is seeking N10 bn in general damages, N5bn in aggravated damages, N200m as the cost of the action, and an order directing Matthew to publish a full retraction and apology in five national newspapers.

He is also asking the court to compel the defendant to post the apology on all social media platforms and online channels where the alleged defamatory statements were published for 30 days.

The suit was filed by Gbajabiamila’s legal team from Pinheiro LP, led by Kemi Pinheiro, with Folu Oguntade, Olukayode Enitan and Chukwudi Enebeli, who described the allegations as false, malicious and defamatory.

According to the statement of claim, Matthew had alleged during a press conference that a dispute arose after Gbajabiamila purportedly demanded a 48 per cent kickback from the agency’s N27.3 bn take-off grant.

He also claimed that N400m had already been paid through a proxy allegedly acting for the Chief of Staff, while an additional N200m was required to secure presidential approvals.

However, Gbajabiamila denied ever meeting or communicating with Matthew or authorising anyone to act on his behalf.

“The claimant has never met the defendant, never held any meeting with him and has never authorised any intermediary, representative, agent or proxy to demand or receive money on his behalf,” the court filing stated.

The suit also referenced Adeyemi’s allegations concerning the death of one Babatunde Tanimola, whom he claimed acted as an intermediary between himself and the Chief of Staff.

Adeyemi alleged that Tanimola died in a hotel fire in Utako, Abuja, on October 22, 2025, a day after Gbajabiamila allegedly petitioned the police.

He further claimed he survived an assassination attempt along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in September 2025 and alleged that a “directive from above” instructed the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to discontinue efforts to recover his stolen mobile phones, which he said contained vital evidence.

Court documents revealed that Gbajabiamila’s solicitors issued a cease-and-desist letter dated July 6, 2026, which was published in THISDAY and other national newspapers on July 7, demanding an immediate retraction and apology.

Rather than withdraw the allegations, the claimant alleged that Adeyemi granted an interview to social media influencer VeryDarkMan, in which he made admissions that contradicted his earlier claims.

According to Gbajabiamila’s witness statement on oath, Adeyemi admitted during the interview that he had never met the Chief of Staff in person, never held a video call with him, and had no independent means of verifying the identity of the individual he believed to be Gbajabiamila.

The claimant said Adeyemi further admitted that all communications were conducted through the late Tanimola.

Gbajabiamila also told the court that Adeyemi stated he could neither say the Chief of Staff was lying nor confirm that he was telling the truth, adding that he intended to submit his documents to law enforcement agencies for verification.

Despite those admissions, Gbajabiamila alleged that Adeyemi repeated the allegations during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television on July 13, 2026.

The court filings further disclosed that Adeyemi was already standing trial before the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/652/2026: Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew & others, over allegations involving forged presidential documents and forged appointment letters.

According to the claimant, those documents formed the basis of Matthew’s public allegations against him.

The FCT High Court has directed Adeyemi, whose address was listed as unknown but who is deemed to be within the court’s jurisdiction, to enter an appearance within 14 days after being served with the originating processes, failing which judgment may be entered against him in default.

In his witness statement, Gbajabiamila maintained that he had never met Matthew or had any personal, official or professional dealings with him.

He denied demanding any kickback, receiving N400m through a proxy, requesting an additional N200m, abusing his office, manipulating security agencies, intimidating media organisations or interfering with investigations involving the defendant.

He also denied instructing the Nigeria Police Force, DSS, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, or any other law enforcement agency to harass or investigate Matthew.

The Chief of Staff further denied any knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the death of Tanimola or the alleged attempts on Adeyemi’s life.

Gbajabiamila told the court that he had built his reputation over decades of public service on integrity, honesty and fidelity to duty, stressing that while public officials should expect scrutiny, the allegations against him amounted to false accusations of corruption, bribery, abuse of office and other criminal conduct.

He said the repeated publication of the allegations generated widespread public discussion and prompted enquiries from friends, associates and professional colleagues within and outside Nigeria, causing significant damage to his reputation.

Gbajabiamila added that he deliberately refrained from engaging in a media battle because he believed the court was the appropriate forum to resolve the dispute.

He said the action was instituted not only to protect his personal reputation but also to preserve the integrity and dignity of the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

The claimant urged the court to grant all the reliefs sought, expressing confidence that the evidence would justify the orders requested.

. As court threatens to foreclose Sowore’s defence on defamation case over delay

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued a final warning to the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, over repeated delays in his ongoing criminal defamation trial.

At the hearing on Thursday, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, warned that the court would foreclose the defence if Sowore or his counsel failed to proceed with the case on the next adjourned date.

The judge issued the warning after Sowore’s lead counsel, Mr Olumide Fusika, was again absent from proceedings.

Sowore’s lawyer, Mr Marshall Abubakar, informed the court that Fusika was still outside the country attending to a family matter, and urged the court to grant another adjournment.

Counsel for the Department of State Services, Mr Akinlolu Kehinde, opposed the application, arguing that the defence had consistently delayed the trial.

Kehinde reminded the court that the matter had suffered several adjournments at the instance of the defendant despite an earlier order for accelerated hearing.

In his ruling, Justice Umar said the court had accommodated the defence on previous occasions, and would not permit further unnecessary delays.

He consequently granted what he described as a final adjournment and warned that the defence would be deemed closed if Sowore or his counsel failed to proceed on the next hearing date.

The matter was adjourned until July 22 for the continuation of his defense.

Sowore is standing trial for addressing President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal” in posts made on his Facebook and X platforms.

While the DSS had earlier joined X and Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms Incorporated, as defendants in the suit, the prosecution had later moved for the companies to be struck out, leaving the publisher as the sole defendant in the suit.

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