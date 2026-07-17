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El-Rufai rejects 3 recusal applications, as court fixes July 22 for hearing

by Peter Anayo0132

Blessing Omale, Abuja

 

The trial of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, suffered another setback on Wednesday after his lead defence counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN), disowned three applications seeking the recusal of the trial judge and asked the Kaduna State High Court for permission to file a fresh motion.

The development prompted the court to adjourn proceedings until July 22, 2026, when the fresh application is expected to be heard.

The case, instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), was scheduled for the hearing of El-Rufai’s application seeking the withdrawal of the presiding judge from the trial.

However, proceedings took an unexpected turn when the prosecution revealed that the defence had filed multiple recusal applications after the last adjourned date.

Lead prosecuting counsel, Chief Ayodeji Adedipe (SAN), told the court that while the matter had been fixed to hear an application filed on July 6, the defence later submitted three additional applications, including one that was served on the prosecution shortly before Wednesday’s sitting.

Responding, Erokoro informed the court that he neither prepared nor authorised the three applications filed by junior counsel, Ubong Akpan.

He argued that the motions contained combative language and matters unrelated to the issues before the court, making it impossible for him to adopt them as the lead counsel in the case.

The senior advocate subsequently sought leave to file a fresh application for the judge’s recusal and pledged to withdraw the earlier motions.

The prosecution did not oppose the request, citing the need to ensure a fair hearing.

The court thereafter adjourned the matter by agreement of both parties until July 22 for the hearing of the fresh application.

El-Rufai is standing trial on charges filed by the ICPC over alleged abuse of office, diversion of public funds and other corruption-related offences said to have been committed during his tenure as governor of Kaduna State.

The anti-corruption agency said it remains committed to prosecuting the case in line with the law.

 

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