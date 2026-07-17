DHQ empowers veterans with skill acquisition training

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and post-service well-being of retired personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the commencement of Skill Acquisition Training for Veterans (SAT-V) in the North Central Geopolitical Zone and the Federal Capital Territory.

Major General Samaila Uba, the Director, Defence Information, disclosed this in a statement signed on Wednesday.

The 4-day training, holding from 14 to 17 July 2026 at Headquarters 22 Brigade, Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin, Kwara State, was organised by the Veterans Affairs Directorate of the DHQ.

It is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the economic resilience and self-reliance of veterans across the country.

Declaring the training open, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, described the initiative as a strategic investment in the welfare of veterans and a demonstration of the Armed Forces’ enduring commitment to those who dedicated their lives to the defence of Nigeria.

He noted that the programme’s theme: “Enhancing Veterans’ Capacity Building through Sustained Skill Acquisition Training for Enhanced National Development” underscored the importance of positioning veterans as productive contributors to Nigeria’s socio-economic growth.

The CDS further stated that the initiative aligned with his leadership philosophy which has improved welfare and sound administration as key elements.

General Oluyede urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity by embracing the practical knowledge and vocational skills offered during the training.

He stressed that the competencies acquired would not only improve their personal livelihoods but also contribute meaningfully to national development.

The CDS was represented at the opening ceremony by the Director of Veterans Affairs, Major General OD Williams.

The SAT-V is designed to equip veterans with entrepreneurial and technical skills that will enable them to establish sustainable businesses and secure alternative sources of income after active service

For a better society

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