CAN mourns Rev Fr William Okoye

The Christian Association of Nigeria has mourned the death of the Founder and General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission, Rev. Dr. William Uzochukwu Okoye, describing him as a devoted servant of God whose contributions to the Church and the nation would endure.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, conveyed the association’s condolences in a statement issued on Thursday.

He sympathised with the late cleric’s widow, Rev. Mrs. Toyin Okoye, his children, the leadership and members of All Christians Fellowship Mission, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the wider Christian community.

Okoh said the late cleric dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel, mentoring leaders and promoting the unity and growth of the Church in Nigeria.

He noted that Okoye served as Chairman of CAN, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, FCT chapter, and later as CAN’s National Director on National Issues and Social Welfare.

According to him, the late cleric also served on the Presidential Advisory Council on Youth Affairs, the National Political Reform Conference and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, and was chaplain to two Nigerian presidents and head of the Aso Rock Villa Chapel.

“I remember Rev. Okoye as a humble servant of God who carried every responsibility entrusted to him with wisdom, grace, and unwavering dedication. He was deeply committed to the unity of the Church and was always willing to lend his voice and experience whenever called upon.

“His counsel, calm disposition, and passion for advancing God’s Kingdom will be greatly missed,” Okoh said.

He added that Okoye’s counsel, calm disposition and commitment to advancing the Christian faith would be greatly missed.

“We pray that the Lord will comfort his family, the All Christians Fellowship Mission, and all who are grieving at this difficult time. May God grant them the strength to bear this loss and uphold them with His unfailing grace,” he stated.

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