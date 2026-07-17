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Metro news

Anambra police rescue unconscious man suspected of drug abuse in Awka

by Peter Anayo0126

Kasie Abone, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has rescued an unidentified middle-aged man who was found unconscious by the roadside in Awka, in what the police suspect may be a case of hard drug abuse.

The rescue, according to the Command, underscores its commitment to public safety and the ongoing Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), which focuses on preventive policing through public enlightenment and community engagement.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed in a statement on Thursday that the man was discovered by operatives attached to B Division during a routine midday patrol on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, along Oby Okoli Avenue, near the UNIZIK Temporary Site in Awka.

Ikenga said the victim was found lying unconscious by the roadside without any visible signs of assault or injuries indicative of violence.

“The patrol team immediately evacuated him to the Police Hospital in Awka, where he is currently receiving medical attention,” he said.

He added that a search conducted on the victim did not produce any form of identification or mobile phone that could assist the police in establishing his identity or contacting his relatives.

According to the police spokesman, preliminary findings suggest that the man may have been under the influence of hard drugs, although investigations are still ongoing.

He noted that efforts have been intensified to identify the victim and locate his family members to facilitate appropriate medical and welfare interventions.

The Police Command described the incident as a stark reminder of the growing dangers of substance abuse and drug addiction, particularly among young people.

It reaffirmed its commitment to the objectives of POCACOV, stressing that the initiative remains focused on preventive policing through sustained advocacy, public sensitisation and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to curb drug abuse, cultism and other social vices across the state.

The Command assured members of the public that further information would be made available as efforts to establish the man’s identity continue.

 

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