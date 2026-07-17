Anambra police arraign 3 over alleged incest, defilement, rape

Kasie Abone, Pamela Eboh and Nkechi David Iwuchukwu

Three suspects have been arraigned by the Anambra State Police Command before the Gender Magistrate Court in Awka over separate allegations of incest, defilement and rape.

The suspects, who were arraigned on Wednesday following the conclusion of police investigations, were remanded in a correctional centre in line with the orders of the court, while the cases were adjourned to later dates for further hearing.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, the three suspects are facing separate charges arising from alleged sexual offences committed in different communities across the state.

He disclosed that one of the suspects, Ikenna Mojekwu, is standing trial for alleged incest after he was accused of engaging in unlawful sexual acts with his 14-year-old daughter in Aguluzoigbo.

Another suspect, Chibuike Ikemelu, was arraigned over allegations of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl, an act said to have resulted in pregnancy in Abatete.

The third suspect, Chukwuma Emenike, aged 16, is facing allegations of defiling an eight-year-old girl in Umuoji.

Ikenga said the suspects were charged after the police concluded investigations into the separate cases, adding that they were remanded in compliance with the court’s directives pending the determination of the matters.

He reiterated the command’s resolve to thoroughly investigate and diligently prosecute all cases involving sexual and gender-based violence.

The police spokesman also urged victims and members of the public to promptly report incidents of sexual abuse and related offences, assuring that every complaint would be treated with the seriousness it deserves while safeguarding the rights of victims and ensuring due process.

The command’s action reaffirms its commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and ensuring justice for victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

He stressed that the Anambra State Police Command remains committed to protecting children and other vulnerable members of society through effective investigation, prosecution of offenders and sustained collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

For a better society

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