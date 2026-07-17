Ahead of Osun guber poll: 2 killed, 6 injured as thugs clash in Osogbo

.Police arrest two suspects, recover ammunition

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were killed while six others sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries after suspected gunmen attacked some members of the All Progressive Congress in Osogbo.

Daily Champion gathered that the victims were attacked during a political mobilisation meeting held for the party’s governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), in Osogbo on Wednesday night.

According to an eyewitnesses, who pleaded anonymity, the assailants who were dressed in black police-like uniforms, arrived in a white bus and attempted to abduct one of the APC youth leaders, simplify identified as Ogunteru, stressing that the victim resisted and escaped, prompting the gunmen to open fire sporadically on those at the venue.

Narrating his ordeal, an APC youth leader, Ogundele Awosola(Ogunteru), alleged that the attackers targeted him because he and other members had recently defected from the Accord Party to the APC.

He alleged that, “Yesterday night, we were having a meeting with my people. We were in Accord Party before but joined APC recently. We saw a white bus and another vehicle and thought they were policemen, so we did not run.

“But one of them, whom I know as Rugged, pointed a gun at me and ordered me to follow him. I told him I was not a cult member and asked what business I had with them. He fired into the air to threaten me, but I pushed him away and escaped.

“I later called the police, and when they arrived, we discovered that many of our members had been shot. The police also recovered a new Beretta pistol at the scene. These people have been monitoring the area since we joined the APC.”

Awosola further claimed that some of the suspected attackers had recently been released from prison, naming two individuals he alleged participated in the attack.

Victims of the attack were identified as Kazeem Akande, 70, and Lekan, who both died from gunshot wounds. Others injured included APC flag bearer in the area, Kehinde Salaudeen, 60; Olalekan Mutiu; and a 13-year-old girl, Rodiyat Ariyo, among others.

A former Accord Party local government chairman who recently defected to the APC, Hon. Akinloye Isiaka, said he narrowly escaped the attack after leaving the meeting shortly before the gunmen struck.

“My brother, Awosola, invited me to the meeting. I had just left when the attack occurred. I am demanding justice for those who lost their lives,” he said while speaking with journalists at the Osogbo Central Hospital.”

Meanwhile, top APC leaders, including the Media Head of the Governorship Campaign Council, Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Adebayo Adeleke; and Senior Special Assistant to the President, Ambassador Issah Niniola, later visited the scene of the attack and the hospitals where the injured victims were receiving treatment.

Ambassador Niniola condemned the attack and alleged that the violence was politically motivated, saying “Those released from prison are being armed to unleash violence on our members and create fear among voters. We want the international community to take note of what is happening in Osun. The claim that the victims were cultists is not logical. We urge our members not to be intimidated,” he said.

Also speaking, former commissioner Adebayo Adeleke alleged that some of the perpetrators were operating from the Government House and urged the Inspector-General of Police to intervene urgently.

He said “This attack was premeditated. The Inspector-General of Police must act decisively because the security situation in Osun is becoming alarming. One of the issues we earlier raised was the alleged use of police uniforms by some Amotekun operatives to perpetrate crimes, but nothing has been done. Survivors told us the attackers wore black uniforms,” he said.

Also, Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye, confirmed that the remains of the two deceased members had been deposited at the morgue.

“We have seen the X-rays of those who sustained gunshot injuries, and the indications suggest the use of AK-47 rifles. We call on security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. We believe the people have rejected Governor Adeleke, and violence will not stop the APC from winning this poll,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Ademola Adeleke called for calm, describing the attack as a suspected cult-related killing and dismissing allegations that the state government had any involvement.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor said: We received with concern reports of the suspected cult killing in Osogbo and call on security agencies to enforce the law by apprehending those responsible. The killing and the subsequent violence are condemnable.

“The incidents of cult violence in Osogbo must be curtailed immediately to avoid worsening the already delicate security situation following recent political violence in the state.”

However, the Osun State Police Command, through its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incidents, saying two suspects had been arrested in connection with one of the attacks, while arms and ammunition were recovered at another scene.

He said, “Regarding the incident at Egbatedo, one person was killed, several others were injured and two suspects have been arrested. Some names mentioned by witnesses are already on the police watch list, and investigations are ongoing.

“On the Owode-Igbona incident, no arrest has been made yet, but arms and ammunition were recovered. As of the time I am speaking, I cannot confirm the casualty figure, although several people sustained injuries. Investigation is ongoing.”

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