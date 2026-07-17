2026 NASS open week youth town hall held at National Assembly in Abuja

L-R: Chairman, House Committee on Youth Development, Hon. Martins Esin; representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande and Special Adviser to the President on Youth Initiative, Dr. Titilope Gbadamosi, during the 2026 NASS open week youth town hall at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L-R: Representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande; and Special Adviser to the President on Youth Initiative, Dr. Titilope Gbadamosi, during the 2026 NASS Open Week Youth Town Hall at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photos: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2