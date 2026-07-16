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Education

UNN to deliver Agro-Research Lab worth ₦2.5bn

by Peter Anayo0125

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

​In a major boost to agricultural innovation and food security research, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has officially handed over the project site for the construction of a state-of-the-art Research Laboratory and Demonstration Farm, valued at ₦2.5 billion.

​The landmark project is funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The multibillion-naira grant was successfully attracted through the strategic advocacy of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simon U. Ortuanya.

​The upcoming facility is poised to revolutionize practical agricultural training, agribusiness research, and technological innovation within the premier institution.

​Speaking during a courtesy visit by an Israeli project execution team, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized that the grant reflects UNN’s unwavering commitment to driving impactful research that addresses pressing national challenges.

​”By creating a nexus where advanced laboratory research meets practical demonstration, UNN is positioning itself to lead Nigeria’s drive toward sustainable food security and agricultural technology. We are immensely grateful to TETFund for recognizing and supporting our vision,” Prof. Ortuanya said.

​Following the courtesy call, the Vice-Chancellor directed the University’s Physical Planning Unit to formally hand over the project site to the designated contractor.

​The contract was awarded to Afri-Fruits Limited, an agricultural development and infrastructure firm managed by an Israeli team.

The handover took place along the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine road on the Nsukka campus.

​The brief ceremony was held in the presence of key university officials, including the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and representatives of the host faculty.

​According to the Director of the Physical Planning Unit, Dr. Ekwelem Okechukwu, the contractor is mandated to commence mobilization and construction work on the site immediately.

​The Managing Director of Afri-Fruits Limited, Mr. Reuven Cohen, expressed deep appreciation to the university leadership for the opportunity to partner on such a historic legacy project.

​Mr. Cohen assured the university management that the construction would be executed strictly in accordance with international standards and approved technical specifications.

​He further pledged that his team is fully committed to ensuring the timely delivery of the world-class facility without compromising on structural integrity.

​The University Management has, in turn, pledged its full cooperation and administrative support to guarantee seamless project execution throughout the construction phase.

​Once completed, the ultra-modern Research Laboratory and Demonstration Farm will serve as a premier hub for cutting-edge agro-research in the West African sub-region.

​Furthermore, the facilities will equip students with critical hands-on entrepreneurial skills and foster high-impact collaborations between academia and the global agricultural.

 

For a better society

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