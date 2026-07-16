Tinubu, Abbas, others storm Anambra to showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage

Amaechi Percy Onyejekwe, Awka

To encourage Nigerians to imbibe cultural values, arts and crafts for national, economic and political development and boost the economy, President Bola Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Reps, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, among others, are expected to storm Anambra for a National Showcase of Nigeria tagged ‘I ga Eso Welu.’

The programme is expected to kick off in Nnewi Anambra State in September.

Chief King Ifeanyichukwu Oruruo Chairman/CEO of Liven Capital Investment Ltd. who is the initiator of the event, stated that the project which would be cohosted by some notable businessmen and women in the country would explore various areas of human endeavour, to include, trade and commerce, manufacturing, sports, talent hunt among others, adding that the event targets creative minds irrespective of age, place of origin, religion and sex.

In an interview with Daily Champion in Awka on Wednesday, Oruruo who lamented the wastage of young talents, national resources in exchange for luxury, noted that Nigeria has rich culture it could sell to the western world including China, USA, United Kingdom among other nation from which it allegedly imports its luxury.

Oruruo said Nigeria could sustain its self economically, socially and politically using it’s locally found materials and natural resources, stressing that what was important was logical approach and prudent management of the nation’s resources to grow the economy.

He said the event which would kick off in Nnewi, Anambra State in September, would go round other states of the federation, adding that the choice of place was based on the cultural and economic importance of the location for the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

According to Oruruo, the event which would gulp approximately over 28 billion naira is meant, to raise, support local craftsmen, industry, manufacturers, among others to showcase locally made products for thei economic growth and development of the country.

He added that given its national approach, the project tagged, ‘l Ga Eso Wellu,’ is not a political platform to support the political ambition of any Nigerian seeking the presidential seat in the country in 2027.

This is coming amidst allegation that the project might be an APC political event meant to ganner support for President Tinubu’s presidential ambition in 2027.

“I Ga Eso Wellu is not a political project. I am not a politician. This project is meant to showcase the rich Nigerian cultural heritage to the world. It is open to everyone in the country who has something to show. It covers every aspect of human endeavour- Music, agriculture, manufacturing, sports, entertainment, job fair, tourism among others. It is a comprehensive showcase of Nigeria that is not limited to any profession or zone. It is a nationwide showcase of Nigeria to kicki off in Nnewi, Anambra State.

“It is our aim to make a ‘nobody, somebody’. China copied the concept from America and it worked for them . The same idea can work here in Nigeria. Nigeria has the human and material resources to grow the economy. We cannot continue to dwell on Luxry economic development. We cannot continue to blame the government while the economy dwindles. All that is needed is show the people that the opportunity is here and they will look home,” Oruruo said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2