Stakeholders say professionalism vital for Nollywood’s global growth

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s film industry say professionalism, ethical business practices and continuous training are key to boosting Nollywood’s global competitiveness, attracting investment and driving sustainable growth.

The stakeholders said this at the maiden National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Masterclass Series on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the masterclass is organised by the Board with support from CcHub Creative Economy Ltd. and Ojis Production Studios Ltd.

The event is tagged ‘NFVCB Masterclass Series 1.0’.

The stakeholders also urged stricter compliance with contracts, stronger protection of intellectual property, transparent financial dealings and adoption of internationally recognised production standards.

Veteran actress and producer, Joke Silva said the industry’s remarkable growth would only translate into lasting economic and cultural impact if professionalism, innovation and sustainability became the foundation of its operations.

“Professionalism builds the trust needed to attract investment and international partnerships.

“Innovation keeps Nigerian creative output competitive and relevant on the world stage.

“Sustainability ensures that success benefits creators broadly and endures beyond any single failure or trend,” she said.

Silva urged practitioners to move beyond discussing industry challenges and begin implementing practical solutions, including honouring contracts, maintaining transparent financial records and protecting intellectual property.

She advised actors, producers and directors who perform multiple roles to clearly separate their professional responsibilities to strengthen industry structures.

Also, filmmaker and producer Femi Odugbemi, who facilitated the production excellence session, said professionalism should be evident throughout the filmmaking process, from story development and planning to execution and delivery.

Odugbemi urged creatives to embrace global best practices and continuous learning.

He said building a globally respected film industry demanded discipline, collaboration, consistency and a relentless focus on quality.

He added that Nigerian filmmakers must keep upgrading their skills to stay competitive in the fast-changing digital space.

Earlier, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NFVCB, Dr Shaibu Husseini, said the masterclass was introduced following requests by stakeholders at the fifth PAO Nigerian Digital Regulatory Conference held in 2025.

Husseini said the stakeholders requested a platform that would provide practical industry knowledge beyond policy discussions.

According to him, the initiative reflects the board’s commitment to supporting the industry beyond classification by equipping filmmakers with the legal, business and production skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing creative economy.

“Talent alone is no longer enough. Success today demands continuous learning, adaptability, professionalism and an understanding of both the creative and business dimensions of our industry,” he said.

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