PSC releases names of 50,000 successful police applicants

The Police Service Commission has released the names of successful applicants recruited into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables, following the conclusion of the nationwide recruitment exercise for 50,000 personnel.

The commission announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Head of Protocol and Public Relations, Torty Kalu.

According to the PSC, the recruitment exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Character Commission, the Ministry of Police Affairs, state career and counselling departments, and the Police Community Relations Committee.

The commission described the exercise as “comprehensive, inclusive, equitable and transparent.”

It directed all candidates who participated in the recently concluded written examination to check their recruitment status on the official recruitment portal: npfapplication.psc.gov.ng

“The Commission advises all candidates who participated in the recently concluded written examination to login to the official recruitment portal: npfapplication.psc.gov.ng to check their recruitment status.

“The portal will be opened by 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, 16th July, 2026,” the statement read.

The PSC said successful candidates would also receive notifications through the email addresses and phone numbers provided during the application process.

It said successful applicants would be required to report to their designated police training institutions on dates to be communicated later for medical examinations and documentation.

“The successful candidates are expected to report to their designated Police Training Institutions on dates and times to be communicated in due course for medical examination and documentation. Candidates who fail to report within the stipulated time will be considered to have declined the offer.

“In addition, those who fail the medical examination that would be conducted by the Police Medical Team on resumption of training will be declared unfit and shall be required to leave the training,” the commission stated.

The PSC directed candidates to report with their training call-up slip, National Identification Number slip, Bank Verification Number slip, original and photocopies of their certificates, as well as other required documents and items listed on the recruitment portal.

Chairman of the commission, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Argungu, thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the recruitment of 50,000 police constables.

He said the recruitment formed part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

Argungu also urged the successful candidates to approach the opportunity with commitment and professionalism.

“He charged the successful candidates to see this opportunity as a clarion call to serve the nation with dignity, integrity and unwavering commitment to a safe and secure Nigeria,” the statement added.

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