‘Prove your claims’: Umahi’s aide pushes back as Mary Habila death controversy intensifies

Francis Nwaze, media aide to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has demanded evidence from individuals accusing his principal of the death of 26-year-old physiotherapist, Mary Habila.

The demand comes as public pressure mounts for an independent investigation into Habila’s death at the minister’s residence, a case that has continued to generate outrage online and offline.

Habila’s burial, earlier scheduled for this week, was stopped by activists and civil society groups who are insisting that an autopsy must be conducted first to determine the cause of death.

Reacting in a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Nwaze warned against what he called “baseless accusations” and suggested that political motives may be driving the controversy.

“He who alleges must prove. Before making claims simply because you have a phone and can type, ensure you have credible evidence to support them,” he wrote.

“Being an Obidient, or being sponsored by a politician to make unfounded allegations, does not grant anyone immunity from the responsibility to tell the truth or substantiate their claims.”

The incident has triggered widespread calls for a transparent and independent probe to establish the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death at the minister’s residence.

Activists argue that only an autopsy and impartial investigation can clear the air and provide answers to the family and Nigerians demanding justice.

The case has dominated conversations on social media, with many users urging the police and relevant authorities to release findings and ensure accountability.

As of press time, the Ministry of Works and the police had not released an official update on the investigation.

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