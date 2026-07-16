Philanthropist surprises aide with 12-flat hostel in FUTO

It was a moment of shock and jubilation recently as High Chief Anthony Chukwulete Enemuo (Onyemaraihegaeseokwu 1 of Umuchu, Omor Latest) gifted a newly built 12-flat hostel to one of his aides.

The property, named Chigoziem Lodge, was officially opened at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The surprise announcement came during the dedication prayers for the two-storey building.

In the presence of invited guests, High Chief Enemuo, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Tonyletas Investment Ltd, disclosed that the edifice was a gift to Mr Chigozie Alaemena, who has worked with him for the past three years.

In a symbolic gesture, documents of the hostel were presented to Mr Alaemena’s mother, with his siblings in attendance.

Speaking at the event, High Chief Enemuo said the donation was part of his commitment to human capital development and to encourage young people to embrace legitimate means of livelihood.

“We grow by lifting others. This is my little way of rewarding hard work, loyalty and diligence,” he said.

The philanthropist prayed for God’s blessings and more opportunities to impact lives.

The event drew dignitaries, family members, friends and associates who commended the gesture as worthy of emulation.

For a better society

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