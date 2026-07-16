Oyo abduction: Senate donates N50m to family of killed teacher, security operatives

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary announced a donation of N50million to families of two teachers killed in captivity by abductors of pupils and teachers from a school in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and three security personnel who paid the supreme price during the rescue operation of the abductees last week.

The N50million declared by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on behalf of the Senate, will be shared N10 million each to families of the deceased Mathematics teacher, Mr Michael Oyedokun and English teacher, Deacon John Olaleye.

Others are families of Lieutenant F.A Isacc, Private Silas Musa and Sergeant Abena John Jerome.

Akpabio recalled that the Senate had on Tuesday during plenary commended President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security agencies for the successful rescue of the abducted children and teachers.

He praised the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector-General of Police, the Minister of Defence and President Tinubu, whom he described as the Commander-in-Chief who led the operation.

According to him, while the operation ended with the safe rescue of the victims, it came at a heavy cost.

“In appreciation of their sacrifices, the Senate has resolved to send a token of ₦50 million to be shared equally among the five bereaved families,” Akpabio said.

He explained that each family would receive ₦10 million to support the children and dependants left behind by the deceased.

Akpabio subsequently directed the Senate leadership to present the cheques to the affected families on behalf of the upper chamber.

He expressed hope that the financial support, though symbolic, would provide some relief to the bereaved families to reaffirm the Senate’s appreciation for the sacrifices made by the fallen security personnel and teachers.

For a better society

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