Osun police rescue kidnapped victim, arrest suspect after gun duel

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has disclosed that it rescued a 50-year-old kidnap victim, Haruna Yusuf, following a gun duel with members suspected kidnappers, along the Ife-Ibadan expressway.

Speaking during the parade of suspects, at the command on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, noted that over N2.2 million in ransom money was recovered during the arrests of the suspected kidnappers.

Gotan stressed that the arrest was made upon receiving a report on July 9, 2026, that Yusuf, a herdsman, had been abducted by four suspected kidnappers near Wasinmi Village along Ife-Ibadan expressway road.

He added that the command immediately launched a search operation in collaboration with local vigilantes after receiving information about the abduction, while the case was later transferred to the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) for tactical investigation.

Gotan said intelligence gathered by the anti-kidnapping unit enabled officers to monitor the ransom payment process to a designated drop-off point at Majeroku along the Ibadan-Ife Expressway on July 12.

He said, “Upon receipt of the report, police operatives, in collaboration with local vigilantes, immediately mobilized to the scene and combed the surrounding forests and adjoining pathways in an effort to trace and rescue the victim. The case was subsequently transferred to the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU- Anti-Kidnapping Section) for discreet investigation and tactical intervention.‎

“On 12th July 2026, the VCRU operatives on an intelligence-driven, co-ordinated operation was conducted in close monitoring of the ransom payment process to a designated drop-off point at Majeroku Area along the Ibadan–Ife Expressway. The team ‎successfully rescued the victim unhurt. The kidnappers, on sighting the operatives, opened fire and the police equally responded professionally, leading to a gun duel during which some of the suspected kidnappers sustained gunshot injuries, one was arrested, while others fleed.

“The injured suspect was immediately taken to the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital for medical treatment and is currently responding to treatment. The sum of Two million, two hundred and seventeen thousand, eight hundred naira (N2,217,800) was recovered at the scene as proceeds of ransome. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining members of the kidnapping gang who have been terrorizing that environs.”

Meanwhile, the police commissioner disclosed that the Anti-Cultism Section of the VCRU also arrested three suspected members of the Alora secret cult over alleged involvement in violent activities around Iree in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were identified as Michael Oluwatobi, 23; Busayo Joseph, 22; and Abu Azeez, 23.

Gotan said the suspects were arrested on July 14, 2026, adding that a thorough investigation had been ordered to establish the extent of their involvement and identify other members of the alleged criminal network.

He, however, commended the courage and professionalism of officers involved in the rescue operation and appealed to parents, community leaders and other stakeholders to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to the police.

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