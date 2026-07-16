NNPC/FIRST E&P JV Reaches Major ALEC milestone, begins transplantation of 100,000 indigenous trees

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) on PML 53 and PML 54, in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), has commenced the transplantation of 100,000 nursery-raised indigenous tree seedlings to designated restoration sites under its Afforestation, Livelihood Enhancement and Carbon Sequestration (ALEC) Project. Beginning with Koluama 2 community in Bayelsa State, the exercise marks a significant milestone towards the JV’s commitment to plant 500,000 indigenous trees across its 11 host communities over five years.

The ALEC project was launched to combat critical issues of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and climate change in 11 littoral communities of Bayelsa State while simultaneously enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the local population. Beyond afforestation, the project integrates environmental education, biodiversity protection, youth engagement and alternative livelihood programs to ensure that conservation efforts are community-driven and sustainable.

Speaking during the tree-planting exercise in Koluama 2, Executive Director, Corporate Services, FIRST E&P, Emmanuel Etomi, who was represented by HSE Adviser, FIRST E&P, Oluwatosin Amida, described the transplantation of the seedlings as a defining moment in the project. “Today’s milestone is a demonstration of what is possible when environmental stewardship and community development are pursued together. The ALEC project embodies our long-term commitment to restoring the coastal forest ecosystem, protecting biodiversity, and building a more sustainable future for our 11 host communities. By also equipping over 220 youth volunteers with new skills and livelihood opportunities, we are cultivating a generation of environmental custodians and creating lasting, shared value for our host communities.”

Also speaking, Lead, Community Relations, Asset B, NUIMS, Mrs. Ekis Okoro, characterised the project as a strategic investment in environmental restoration and future generations. “This project is a worthwhile investment in restoring our coastal forests. I look forward to returning to these sites in a few years to see thriving forests where people can reconnect with nature, enjoy the beauty of the coastline and appreciate the value of preserving our environment.”

For the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, the project represents a practical demonstration of how environmental conservation and community development can go hand in hand. According to Joshua Dazi, Programmes Development Manager, NCF, “Sustainability begins when people understand the critical role nature plays in supporting our existence. Our coastal forests are not just resources for today’s livelihoods; they are investments in tomorrow’s future. The ALEC coastal restoration project reflects our shared responsibility to restore degraded ecosystems while creating a better future for coastal communities. For the 2026 planting season, a total of 100,000 trees will be planted in the 11 communities.”

Speaking on behalf of Koluama II Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, Chief ThankGod Orunimighen, noted that coastal erosion has steadily threatened the community over the years. “When we were growing up, the shoreline was much farther away. Over the years, the ocean has continued to encroach on our community. With the ALEC project, we are optimistic that restoring the coastal forest will help protect our shoreline and reduce the impact of coastal erosion,” he said.

For many young people, the project is creating new opportunities beyond traditional livelihoods. One of the project volunteers from Koluama I, George Diseye, said the initiative offers both environmental and economic benefits. “Most young people here grew up depending mainly on fishing. Through this project, we are learning new skills in tree planting and environmental restoration, while also opening opportunities in agriculture and eco-tourism. Restoring the shoreline will not only protect our environment but also create new sources of livelihood for our communities.”

As the project progresses towards its goal of planting 500,000 trees across Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Foropa, Fishtown, Ekeni, Sangana, Oginibiri, Okumbiribeleu & Okunmbiri (jointly referred to as KEFFESO) in Southern Ijaw and Brass LGA, it is expected to contribute significantly to carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, shoreline protection and improved livelihoods for communities across Bayelsa State.

FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) is a leading independent Exploration & Production company with full-cycle upstream delivery capability.

Since commencing operations in 2012, we have built a strong, delivery-focused business in Nigeria, achieving first oil from PML 53 two years after FID. Today, from PML 53 and PML 54 – in joint venture with NNPC Limited – we produce approximately 60,000 barrels of oil per day, alongside interests in PPL 275, 276 and 277.

We are growing our gas business, exploring growth opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa, and investing in the health, education and enterprise development of our host communities.