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NLC threatens to picket Plateau Assembly over pension bill

by Peter Anayo0105
Daniel Dauda, Jos
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State chapter, has announced plans to picket the State House of Assembly on July 31, 2026, over the proposed Pension Allowance Bill for former Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Principal Officers and members of the Assembly.
The union described the bill as ill-timed, self-serving and inconsistent with accountable, transparent and people-centred governance.
The state NLC chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji, said the proposed bill is unacceptable at a time when the state is battling economic hardship, insecurity and unemployment.
Manji criticised the Assembly for allegedly passing the bill through its first and second readings on the same day without adequate scrutiny, public consultation or making its contents available to citizens.
He also said the absence of a public hearing on a bill with major financial implications undermines transparency and public confidence in the legislative process.
Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Kenneth Shammah alongside civil society representative, Comrade Steve Aluko urged the Assembly to suspend further consideration of the bill, publish its full contents and organise a public hearing involving key stakeholders before taking any further action.

For a better society

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