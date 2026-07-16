Nat’l security roundtable of 2026 NASS open week, held in Abuja

L-R… Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, welcomes the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, during the National Security Roundtable of the 2026 Nass Open Week, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L-R… Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, Representative of the Chief of Defense Staff, Air Vice Marshal Z. A. Usman, former Chief of Defense/Chairman of the occasion, Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd) and Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, during the National Security Roundtable of the 2026 Nass Open Week, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photos: by Anayo Opara.

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