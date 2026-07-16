LAWMA, KAI nab 12 over illegal waste disposal

Blessing Taiwo

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) Corps have apprehended 12 environmental offenders in enforcement operations to curb indiscriminate waste disposal and other environmental infractions across the state.

Commenting on the enforcement operations, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed that the Authority’s Project WISE Enforcement Team, during separate surveillance operations, apprehended 10 suspects in different axis of Lagos Island and another at the Yabatech end of Yaba for offences including indiscriminate waste disposal, scavenging and other environmental infractions.

He said that the suspects – Onasanya Josphine (arrested at Yaba), God’s Power, Lucky Osaigie, Goodness John, Rasheed Abass, Yaya Cidi, Abubakar Amosu, Monday Lawal, Sanni A. Sanni, Opere Badmus and Usman Nasir – had been taken into custody and would be prosecuted in accordance with the environmental laws of Lagos State.

Dr. Gbadegesin further disclosed that, in a separate operation at Ikorodu, officers of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) Corps apprehended a school security guard after a public-spirited citizen, who recorded a video showing him emptying the contents of a waste bin into a drainage channel in front of the school where he worked, reported the incident to the authorities.

He identified the suspect as Mr. John Ehidreme, noting that he had also been taken into custody and would face prosecution under the relevant environmental laws of Lagos State.

The LAWMA boss commended the public-spirited citizen for his vigilance and sense of civic responsibility, describing the action as a shining example of the active public participation required to achieve a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos.

“We commend the public-spirited citizen whose timely intervention made this enforcement action possible. Environmental protection is a shared responsibility, and we encourage residents to emulate this example by reporting environmental offenders through the appropriate government channels. Together, we can build a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Lagos,” he said.

Dr. Gbadegesin described the indiscriminate dumping of waste in drainage channels, road medians, sidewalks and other unauthorised locations as unacceptable, noting that such practices obstructed drainage systems, increased flood risks, degraded the environment and posed serious threats to public health.

He stressed that the arrests formed part of the Lagos State Government’s sustained enforcement drive aimed at eliminating indiscriminate waste disposal, strengthening compliance with environmental laws and safeguarding public health.

According to him, surveillance and enforcement operations would continue across the State through close collaboration among relevant environmental and security agencies to ensure that environmental offenders were apprehended and brought to justice.

The LAWMA boss urged residents, businesses, and institutions to patronise only the assigned Private Sector Participants (PSPs), comply with approved waste management practices and support government efforts by promptly reporting environmental infractions through official channels.

He reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to maintaining a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Lagos through sustained enforcement, community engagement and strategic collaboration among relevant agencies.

For a better society

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