Kwankwaso on the pulpit, says S/East has been North’s ally; we must forgive ourselves

The 2027 vice- presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has called for renewed political cooperation between Northern Nigeria and the South-East, saying both regions share a long history of political alliance that should be revived.

Kwankwaso made the remarks in an interview with BBC Igbo published on the broadcaster’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said Nigeria’s political leaders had, over the years, demonstrated the importance of reconciliation and inclusion, particularly after the Civil War, urging Nigerians to embrace forgiveness and national unity.

“We have to forgive ourselves. We have to work together as a family. South-East has been our ally, our friends, over the years,” he said.

The former governor recalled the alliance between the Northern People’s Congress and the National Council of Nigerian Citizens during the First Republic, noting that the partnership was led by prominent leaders, including Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He also cited the Second Republic, when President Shehu Shagari and leaders of the National Party of Nigeria worked closely with politicians from the South-East.

“During our own time, or the time of our fathers, grandfathers in politics—in the First Republic—you could see the NPC then, which was mainly a northern political party, had an alliance with the NCNC, headed by Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“Even the Second Republic, you could see our leaders, Shagari and co, of course, went coincidentally to the Southeast and even Anambra State, even Azikiwe himself from Anambra State, and so on and so forth. So our leaders had foresight

“The Civil War was finished in 1970. In 1978 and 1979, when democracy came back, the first thing they said was, ‘Look, they are not our enemies. Let’s prove to them. Let’s bring them. Let’s work together.’

“Our leaders of the First Republic worked together with them, and that’s how they brought Alex Ekwueme to be the Vice President,” he said.

Kwankwaso described the late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme as a friend of the North and recalled attending his burial in Oko, Anambra State.

“I went to Oko, the hometown. I was there during Alex Ekwueme’s burial. Throughout his life, he was our friend. It’s only that democracy was truncated,” he added.

He also referred to the return of the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, from exile, saying Northern political leaders at the time demonstrated reconciliation by facilitating his return and participation in democratic politics.

“The NPN, a mainly northern party, had to invite Ojukwu to come back. He came back, contested for a Senate seat and lost. But despite the fact that he was the leader of Biafra at that particular time, our leaders decided to forgive themselves and forge ahead.

“We cannot be in the same country and start fighting. We have to have the spirit of forgiveness, whoever offended the other. It depends on who is giving the story,” he said.

Kwankwaso stressed that stronger ties with the South-East should not be interpreted as hostility towards other regions.

“We are so happy that we in the North have decided to go back to history to work with the Southeast. That’s not to say we are fighting the South-West or any zone in this country. No, we are all friends.

“You can’t play politics in this country alone—politics of Muslims, or Christians, or North, or South—not at this level,” he said.