Interactive session with MDAS on 2026 revenue monitoring exercise held in Abuja

From left… Member of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon Ibe Okwara Osonwa, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Saildu Musa Abdullahi, and Chairman of the Committee, Hon James Faleke, during an interactive session with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) on the 2026 Revenue monitoring exercise held at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

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