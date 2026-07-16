Housing for Judges: A Necessity, not a perk- FCT Chief Judge

Favour Ishember, Abuja

“The welfare of judicial officers is not a privilege. It is an institutional necessity that promotes stability, enhances productivity, safeguards personal security and preserves the dignity that must accompany judicial office,” Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, declared.

According to him, Wednesday’s commissioning was more than just opening new residential blocks. He said it reflects targeted action to uphold the honor of the bench and to ease worries tied to poor accommodation and welfare after retirement.

Justice Baba-Yusuf made the remarks in Abuja during the presidential unveiling of the newly built 20-unit Judges’ Quarters. He described the project as a strategic move to bolster the justice system and reinforce democratic structures.

He noted that work on the housing estate began less than two years ago and was wrapped up in record time. To him, that speed shows focused leadership and a real commitment to reforming the judiciary.

“What started as a vision, nurtured and driven by the relentless dedication of the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has finally unfolded into something extraordinary,” he said.

The Chief Judge stressed that a robust judiciary is vital to democratic rule. He explained that judges can only carry out their constitutional duties with bravery, independence and fairness when they have strong institutional backing.

Judicial independence, he added, cannot rest only on what the Constitution provides. It must also be supported by good infrastructure, proper welfare packages and an environment that allows judges to work effectively.

“The provision of these quarters is a significant contribution to judicial independence. Judicial officers require adequate infrastructure and dignified welfare arrangements to perform their adjudicative responsibilities efficiently, courageously and with complete fidelity to the rule of law,” he stated.

Justice Baba-Yusuf thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for backing the project, saying it shows the Federal Government’s dedication to overhauling the justice sector and strengthening institutions.

He also praised the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for initiating and delivering the project, calling it a major milestone in Nigeria’s judicial infrastructure.

Speaking for judges and staff of the FCT Judiciary, he pledged their continued resolve to defend the Constitution and administer justice without fear or favor.

The Chief Judge then appealed to the FCT Minister to roll out similar housing schemes for the FCT Sharia Court of Appeal and the Customary Court of Appeal. He noted that both courts are key parts of the FCT judicial system.

He observed that comparable housing projects have already been commissioned for the National Industrial Court and the Code of Conduct Tribunal. Other institutions that have benefited include the Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, Body of Benchers and the Nigerian Law School.

Justice Baba-Yusuf said the timing of the commissioning is critical as the FCT High Court takes on growing caseloads. Abuja, he noted, continues to grow as Nigeria’s political, administrative and commercial center.

He assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory that despite rising demands on the courts, the judiciary will remain firm in protecting the rule of law and delivering justice fairly and impartially.

Earlier, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike said the delivery of new residences for judicial officers in the FCT was part of President Bola Tinubu’s directive to improve the welfare and security of the judiciary and guarantee its independence.

Speaking during the 26th commissioning of projects to mark the administration’s anniversary, Wike said the residences for Justices of the Court of Appeal and judges of the Federal High Court in the FCT have been completed about 1.5 years after construction began. He added that 20 houses were also provided for judges of the FCT High Court.

“One thing I do know that Mr. President has talked about is how to improve the welfare and security of judicial officers, and how they operate independently and perform their functions effectively,” Wike said.

“When we were nominated as ministers, Mr. President invited the Honourable Attorney-General and my humble self to say that one of the things we are authorized to do is the independence of the judiciary. First of all, you have to improve their welfare. Secondly, you have to protect and give them security.”

The Minister noted that many judges currently live in areas without adequate security, sometimes “around armed robbers, even those whose cases they are handling.”

Wike disclosed that judges have expressed interest in acquiring the houses on an owner-occupier basis. He said he would seek presidential approval to make it possible, with the support of the Attorney-General.

“If I were still a governor, I would simply announce it immediately. But somebody appointed me to work on his behalf,” he said, adding, “I can assure you, with the support of the Attorney-General, that approval will be obtained.”

He also announced that before the end of the year, three additional structures for judges’ courts and magistrates’ courts would be handed over to the FCT Chief Judge to aid efficient justice delivery.

Furthermore, Wike said the FCT Administration would construct 20 more houses for FCT judges before the end of President Tinubu’s first term.

“We are not going to stop at these residences,” he stated. “I know the number is such that we cannot accommodate everyone at the same time.”

The Minister defended the administration’s approach to contracting, saying no project is awarded without available funds to prevent abandonment.

Addressing social media allegations that he was “grabbing land,” Wike said the site of the new residences was previously Julius Berger’s land that was revoked for “overriding public interest” due to lack of development and infrastructure. He said the FCDA subsequently constructed roads in the area, after which housing development began.

“It is disheartening that the government will spend money to provide these facilities for public officers, and the next thing you see is poor maintenance,” Wike cautioned occupants. “If you are privileged to be one of those who will occupy these houses, let it be that when any of us has the opportunity to visit in the next six months, the place will still look nice and attractive.”

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