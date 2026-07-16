HMC Africa 2026: Karl Hala Says Lagos Continental Hotel Is Setting National Benchmark for Luxury Business Travel.

The Group General Manager of Continental Hotels Group, Mr. Karl Hala, has said Lagos Continental Hotel is raising the bar for luxury business hospitality in Nigeria, following its recognition as “Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria 2026 at the Hotel Managers Conference Africa.

The award was presented to Hala by HMC Africa Convener, Mr. Oluwagbenga Sunday, at a ceremony held at Lagos Continental Hotel, which also hosted the 2026 edition of the conference.

Giving reasons for the award, Sunday said Lagos Continental is “setting the benchmark for luxury business in Nigeria with exceptional service, world-class facility and operational excellence.”

He added that the hotel “blends comfort, technology and professional excellence for corporate travellers, backed by a prime location and consistent quality that elevates national hospitality standards.”

Responding after receiving the award on behalf of Lagos Continental, Hala said the recognition validates Continental Hotels Group’s commitment to people, service and innovation.

“Through our passion, professionalism and dedication of every team member, we have once again demonstrated what true hospitality excellence looks like,” Hala said.

He described the award as proof that Nigerian hotels can compete with the best in the world when they invest in people and consistent service delivery.

“Each one of us is an outstanding ambassador of Continental Hotels Nigeria. The frontline teams who greet our guests, and the teams behind the scenes who make sure everything works seamlessly, you are the reason we are here today,” he stated.

Hala noted that the hospitality industry in Africa is at a turning point and must focus on building indigenous standards.

“Awards like this are never won by one person — they are the result of teamwork, commitment and an unwavering desire to exceed our guests’ expectations every single day,” he said.

The Continental Hotels GGM praised the Lagos Continental leadership under the General Manager ,Christoph Scheleissing and staff, urging them to build on the momentum.

“I heartily congratulate the entire Lagos Continental team on this outstanding achievement. Be proud of what we have accomplished together. Let this award remind us that when we put people first, the results will always follow,” Hala said.

Stakeholders at the conference described the award as a significant boost for Nigeria’s corporate travel and MICE tourism sector, and a validation of Lagos as Africa’s leading business hospitality destination.