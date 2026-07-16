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Helen Nkwo 60th birthday, retirement thanksgiving held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0150

R-L …Special guest of Honour, General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) Rev (Dr) Mercy Ezekiel: the Celebrant, founder lifted life Rehabilitation Centre.Pastor (Mrs) Helen Nkwo, her husband, General Overseer of The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Church. Rev Callistus Nkwo; during the 60th Birthday/ Retirement Thanksgiving of Pastor Helen Nkwo held in Lagos on 12/ 7/ 2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi

L-r …Vessel Dr Precious Okpala: General Overseer, The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Church.Rev Callistus Nkwo and his wife, the Celebrant. Founder lifted life Rehabilitation Centre . Pastor (Mrs) Helen Nkwo: PFN ETI-OSA PROVINCE || Apostle Busola Jegede and Rev. Yemi Bakare, during the 60th Birthday/ Retirement Thanksgiving of former Deputy Manager. Business Development & Bids at NETCO, Pastor Helen Nkwo.

L-r …Former Managing Director NPDC Benin. Mr Smart Ladi Fadayomi: Vessel Dr Precious Okpala: General Overseer, The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Church. Rev Callistus Nkwo: his wife, the celebratant founder, lifted the Life Rehabilitation Centre. Pastor ( Mrs) Helen Nkwo; General Overseer, Christian Pentecostal Mission International ( CPM), Rev .Dr Mercy Ezekiel; Apostle Busola Jegede and Mr John Okpala, during the 60th Birthday/ Retirement Thanksgiving of the former Deputy Manager. Business development & Bids at NETCO Pastor Helen Nkwo held in Ajah.

From 2nd left… The founder of the Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre is Rev. (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo presenting a gift to the special Guest of Honour, General Overseer of the Christian Pentecostal Mission ( CPM) International, Rev. Dr.Mercy Ezekiel: General Overseer, The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Church.Rev Callistus Nkwo and Rev Robert Onuoha (CPM).

L-r… Mrs Ijeoma Ibe,  Pa.Anthony Echegwisi and  Deacons Ndidi Echegwisi.

L -r… Group Lead Piping Stress and Support Engineer at Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. Project (NETCO) Nosa Imasue with Pastor Helen Ugwu (King’s Throne Assembly).

L-r… General Overseer, The Lord’s Worshippers Assembly Church.Rev Callistus Nkwo; his wife, the Celebrant. Founder lifted life Rehabilitation Centre . Pastor (Mrs) Helen Nkwo: General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission ( CPM) International, Rev. Dr.Mercy Ezekiel: Pastor Charles Sunkanmi Obisesan: Mrs Rose Oyibocha.

Cross Section of the Women of the Lord Worshippers Assembly Church singing Glory to God.

Children from the Lord’s Worshippers Assembly are entertaining the guests.

L- r …Pastor ( Mrs) Helen Nkwo with Dr. Mrs. Sandra Dresnann”.

Members of lifted life Rehabilitation Centre.

Cross section of the guests during the 60th Birthday/ Retirement Thanksgiving of the former Deputy Manager. Business development & Bids at NETCO Pastor Helen Nkwo held Ajah in Lagos on 12/ 7/ 2026. Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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