Gov Kefas swears in Solicitor General, Chairman TSIEC, others

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has sworn in a new set of political appointees at the Banquet Hall TY Danjuma House, Jalingo.

The historic ceremony attracted top government officials and was graced by family, friends and well wishers of the appointees.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Kefas reminded the appointees that they had been entrusted with important responsibilities and were expected to justify the confidence reposed in them through effective service delivery.

He described their appointments as both an honour and a call to duty, urging them to improve public service and strengthen the institutions under their care.

The Governor stressed that governance requires hard work, courage, patience, and a deep sense of responsibility, adding that lasting development can only be achieved through collective effort rather than individual ambition.

Addressing the newly inaugurated TSIEC members, Dr. Kefas said their credibility must remain beyond question to inspire public confidence in the electoral process.

He tasked members of the Local Government Service Commission with building an efficient and responsive local government system capable of meeting the needs of the people.

The Governor also charged members of the Anti-Corruption Commission to uphold accountability and transparency in all aspects of governance.

To the newly appointed Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants, he urged them to make their offices centres of innovation and productivity by understanding their mandates and delivering measurable results.

Governor Agbu Kefas called on all the appointees to rise above ethnic, religious, political, and personal differences in the discharge of their duties, emphasizing that leadership is about accepting responsibility and producing results.

He assured them of his administration’s support while stressing that they would also be held accountable for their performance. He further urged them to act with integrity, fairness, and determination in order to leave a legacy that would benefit future generations.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the Chairman of the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission, Job Bala Aji, expressed appreciation to the Governor for the confidence reposed in them and pledged that they would faithfully uphold the oath of office and discharge their responsibilities with dedication.

Those inaugurated include the Chairman and members of the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC), the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, the Commissioner of the Local Government Service Commission, members of the Anti-Corruption Commission, as well as Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants to the Governor.

For a better society

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