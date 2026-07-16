Floods: Sanwo-Olu assures regular drainage interventions, support for affected communities in Lekki

Blessing Taiwo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration will intensify drainage interventions to improve water flow and reduce flooding in the state.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Wednesday while inspecting flood-hit communities in Lekki—Ogombo, Sangotedo, Chevron Drive and Ajiran in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, as well as Gbetu-Olorunkemi Road in Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, to assess the impact of recent flooding and ongoing drainage management efforts.

He assured that dredging, excavation and drainage expansion projects will be strengthened in the areas.

The governor stressed the need for regular clearing of drainage to preserve waterways and tributaries that channel stormwater into the lagoons.

“We need to come regularly to excavate and clear these channels so there will be free flow of water. Once the waterways are maintained, the water will eventually find its way into the lagoon.

“What we are being very intentional about is ensuring that water flows through its natural channels because Lagos is surrounded by water and several tributaries,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor noted that while the volume of rainfall experienced across Lagos in the last three to four weeks was unusually high, human activities had worsened flooding in several locations.

He added that encroachment, indiscriminate development and blocked drainage systems had significantly reduced the capacity of some channels, increasing the vulnerability of surrounding communities during periods of intense rainfall.

“In all of the places we visited today, there is a natural occurrence and there is also a human factor. Over the years, developments have come to meet natural bodies of water. In some places, people without approval have restricted the flow of these waterways,” he said.

The governor charged residents to support government efforts by keeping drainage channels free of refuse and complying with environmental regulations.

“We all have a role to play. The media has a responsibility to educate the public. Citizens must act responsibly, and government has the responsibility to provide the necessary infrastructure. It is only when we all play our part that we can achieve better results,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with residents whose homes and property were damaged by the flooding, assuring them that government would assess affected communities and provide support where necessary.

The governor warned that the rainy season was far from over and urged residents living in flood-prone areas to pay attention to weather advisories and relocate to safer and higher ground where necessary.

He assured residents that the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and other relevant agencies would continue monitoring vulnerable communities and implementing measures aimed at reducing the impact of flooding across the state.

Also speaking during the inspection, the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly and member representing Eti-Osa Constituency I, Noheem Adams, commended the governor for the visitation and mitigation efforts so far.

Adams expressed confidence that the inspection would lead to both immediate and long-term interventions to address flooding in the area.

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