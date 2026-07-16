First anniversary: Tinubu, Gowon, govs honour Buhari’s legacy of service, integrity

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Nigerians on Monday marked the first anniversary of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, with a solemn remembrance ceremony in Abuja, attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders and members of the late President’s family.

Chairman of the Central Organising Committee, Boss Mustapha, said the event was not merely to recall the passing of a former President but to reflect on a life devoted to national service.

Buhari died on July 13 last year.

President Bola Tinubu was represented at the event by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, former Heads of State, National Assembly leaders, governors, captains of industry and members of the diplomatic corps were also present.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, recalled the outpouring of grief that followed Buhari’s death, noting that his funeral in Daura drew together leaders across political divides, faiths and generations, as well as thousands of ordinary Nigerians, including the poor and vulnerable whose welfare he championed.

“For those of us who worked closely with him, this remembrance is deeply personal,” Mustapha said, adding, “We remember a leader whose convictions shaped his decisions, whose sense of duty remained unwavering, and whose commitment to the Nigerian state defined his years in public service.”

He announced that the Buhari family is establishing the Muhammadu Buhari Foundation and Centre, alongside publications and other legacy initiatives to document his life and contributions.

Mustapha said the committee would return to stakeholders for support as the projects take shape.

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, shared personal memories of Buhari as a gallant soldier and leader of integrity.

He recalled receiving news of Buhari’s death while in the United Kingdom and described the funeral in Daura as “a remarkable farewell” that reflected national respect for the late President.

Gowon noted Buhari’s political journey, including his alliance with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which he said helped Buhari become President in 2015.

He also praised Buhari for supporting Tinubu’s own presidential bid ahead of the 2023 elections.

The elder statesman recounted Buhari’s personal kindness, revealing that Buhari assisted his family with school fees while he was abroad.

He stressed that Buhari governed for all Nigerians, not just one region, and ensured fairness across states.

Speaking on behalf of Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umar Radda, Deputy Governor, Mallam Faruk Lawal Jobe described Buhari as “our illustrious son, our pride and our moral compass.” He said Buhari remained connected to his roots and was admired for his simplicity, discipline and honesty.

Governor Radda said Buhari’s administration pursued major reforms in infrastructure, agriculture, anti-corruption, security and social investment. He highlighted investments in rail, roads, airports, power and agriculture aimed at food security and economic resilience.

The Katsina governor urged Nigerians to honour Buhari’s memory by embracing his values. “If we truly wish to honour him, then we must commit ourselves to integrity over expediency, service over self-interest, justice over favouritism and national unity over division,” he said.

The ceremony featured interfaith prayers and supplications for the repose of Buhari’s soul. Organisers prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and give his family strength.

Concluding, Mustapha thanked President Tinubu, the Buhari family led by Mrs Aisha Buhari, and all guests for their solidarity.

“Great leaders may depart, but great values never die,” he said, adding, “May posterity preserve his legacy and may Nigeria continue to benefit from the foundation he helped strengthen.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2