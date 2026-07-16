Eazyply launches AI-powered hiring platform to help African talents

Paul Adunwoke

Eazyply, a global human resources (HR), technology startup founded by US-based Nigerian entrepreneur Olalekan Yekinni, has announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence, AI-powered hiring ecosystem designed to help job seekers build stronger professional identities. The ecosystem is enabling employers to discover, evaluate, and hire qualified talent more efficiently.

Yekinni who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eazyply, said that competition for jobs continues to increase and many qualified professionals struggle to stand out in traditional recruitment processes. Eazyply is tackling one of the biggest challenges facing Africa’s workforce. Connecting skilled talent with meaningful opportunities both locally and globally.

He said this during interview with journalists adding the company’s growing ecosystem features Eazyply Talent Passport, a digital professional profile that goes beyond a traditional curriculum vitae (CV). Showcasing an individual’s skills, experience, certifications, projects, achievements, and verified career information. Alongside it is Eazyply Business, an AI-powered recruitment platform that enables companies to source talent. Manage hiring pipelines, collaborate with hiring teams, and make better hiring decisions from a single platform.

Yekinni stressed that together, these solutions help employers reduce hiring time, improve candidate quality, and make recruitment more data-driven. Giving job seekers greater visibility to recruiters, startups, and organizations across Nigeria, Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other international markets.

He said: “Our vision is simple, we want talented people to be discovered because of what they can do, not because they know the right person”.

“Africa is home to some of the world’s brightest professionals, but many struggle to access opportunities that match their abilities. Eazyply is building the technology to bridge that gap by making talent more visible and hiring more efficient.”

He noted the platform is also focused on supporting universities, tech training academies, workforce development organizations, and employers by helping graduates. Including professionals create verified Talent Passports that strengthen their employability. Connect them to a growing global talent network.

He said since its launch, Eazyply has attracted users from multiple countries, reflecting the increasing demand for technology. Simplifies recruitment while opening doors for skilled professionals regardless of location.

Yekinni noted that beyond building hiring software, Eazyply aims to contribute to Africa’s digital economy. Helping reduce unemployment, supporting remote work opportunities, and enabling businesses of all sizes to access exceptional talent through modern recruitment technology.

He said: “We believe Africa’s greatest resource is its people”. “Our mission is to ensure that talent is no longer limited by geography. Whether you are a graduate in Lagos, a software engineer in Abuja, a designer in Accra, or an employer in London or Toronto. Eazyply exists to make meaningful connections happen faster.”

He said Eazyply is an AI-powered hiring and workforce technology platform founded by Nigerian entrepreneur Olalekan Yekinni.

Yekinni said the company’s ecosystem includes Eazyply Talent Passport, which helps professionals showcase their skills and experience. Including career achievements, and Eazyply Business, an intelligent recruitment platform that enables organizations to source, evaluate, and hire talent more efficiently.

He explained that Eazyply is on a mission to make hiring more transparent. Accessible and opportunity-driven for businesses and professionals across Africa and around the world.

For a better society

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