Dakuku Peterside, Zeb-Obipi, Tina Osuji to Headline FirstLove Assembly Leadership and Business Conference

FirstLove Assembly, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt, has unveiled an impressive lineup of keynote speakers for its Annual Faith Conference and 13th Anniversary Leadership and Business Session, scheduled to hold from August 12 to 16, 2026, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The conference will feature renowned leadership expert and former Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, as keynote speaker. Peterside, a celebrated author of Leading in a Storm and Strategic Turnaround, is widely recognised as a management turnaround expert, leadership coach, and thought leader.

Also expected to deliver keynote addresses are the Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, a respected leadership scholar, and Mrs. Tina Osuji, Chief Executive Officer of Tico’s Kitchen, who will share insights on entrepreneurship and business growth.

According to the organisers, the 2026 Faith Conference will commence at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, while three morning sessions will be dedicated to leadership, enterprise, and career development. The sessions are designed to strengthen leadership capacity and inspire participants to pursue greater accomplishments in their personal and professional lives.

A major highlight of this year’s edition will be “The Exchanges,” a structured networking initiative designed to foster meaningful relationships among the hundreds of expected participants from diverse industries, professions, and backgrounds. Organisers described the initiative as an opportunity for attendees to build lasting professional connections and gain valuable opportunities for personal and career development beyond the conference sessions.

Dr. Peterside will deliver a keynote address titled “The Ten Greatest Leadership Lessons I Learnt From Public Service — And Why Every Entrepreneur Should Know Them.”

In a statement jointly signed by the Resident Pastor of FirstLove Assembly, Rukpokwu, Pastor Alfred James Abu, and the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr. Boma Waribor, MNIPR, the church said the 13th Anniversary Faith Conference “marks a prophetic season of new beginnings for our branch” and is structured “to equip participants for this new season and higher service.”

Other ministers expected to speak during the evening sessions and thanksgiving service include the Overseer of FirstLove Assembly Worldwide, Rev. Simeon Afolabi; Rev. Chris Oarhe; Prophet Joseph Akanya; Pastor Wisdom Osiri; and the host, Pastor Alfred James Abu. They will minister on the conference theme, “The Supernatural Life,” inspiring participants toward purposeful and transformational living.