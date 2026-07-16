CEPEJ seeks football as rallying force for Delta ethnic groups

Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

A major peace-building initiative is set to take centre stage in Delta State as Chief Comrade Mulade Sheriff announced the commencement of preparations for the multi-million naira Delta Ethnic Peace and Unity Football Tournament 2026.

The competition, spearheaded by the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) in collaboration with the Africa 4 Peace Sports Academy, aims to harness the unifying power of football to promote peaceful coexistence and unity among the state’s various ethnic nationalities.

The tournament has a storied history, having been established following the Warri crisis as the Ijaw/Itsekiri Peace and Unity Football Tournament. What began as a targeted reconciliation effort between two ethnic groups has since evolved into a broader initiative now featuring six major ethnic nationalities: Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ika, Ndokwa, and Urhobo.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Mulade emphasised that the tournament serves multiple objectives, including promoting peaceful coexistence, discovering grassroots football talent, empowering youth, and using sports as a catalyst for socio-economic development and social inclusion.

The biennial competition is scheduled to kick off on 16 November 2026, a date chosen to commemorate the International Day for Tolerance—a global observance dedicated to fostering mutual understanding and respect among peoples and cultures.

Organisers have disclosed that extensive preparations are underway to ensure a successful tournament, with participating teams drawn from the six ethnic nationalities across the state. The event is expected to attract a wide audience, including community leaders, government officials, corporate organisations, and development partners committed to peacebuilding and youth engagement.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16), which advocates for peace, justice, and strong institutions.

CEPEJ and the Africa 4 Peace Sports Academy have extended an open invitation to corporate bodies, government agencies, and individuals to partner with the initiative, highlighting that collaboration would boost sports development, youth empowerment, and community engagement.

Observers believe the Delta Ethnic Peace and Unity Cup has grown beyond mere competition, emerging as a powerful vehicle for reconciliation, inter-ethnic solidarity, talent discovery, and the advancement of sustainable peace in Delta State.

The tournament continues to demonstrate that football can indeed serve as a bridge across cultural divides, fostering unity in diversity.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2