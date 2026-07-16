Book on impact of Nigerian legislature on good governance unveiled

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Dignitaries from all walks of life, including diplomats, the top echelon of the nation’s bureaucracy, members of the academia, media practitioners and civil society organizations turned out in their numbers on the official launch of a book on the role and impact of the legislature in the enthronement of good governance in Nigeria

The book authored by Ezrel Tabiowo, a former Chief Press Secretary to the Former Senate President Sen.Ahmad Lawan tilted ‘The Nigerian Legislature: Understanding its impact on Democratic Governance and National Development was unveiled by his principal, represented by his former Chief of Staff Dr. Abba Aji on Monday in Abuja.

The book chronicled the journey of the apex Nigerian legislative institution in the enthronement of democratic Governance in Nigeria, examined its impact on governance and offered a comprehensive recommendation for effective service delivery and institutional reforms.

He said that the Nigerian legislature deserves a better understanding because of its role as the lawmaking, representation and oversight roles in the nation’s democratic experience adding the importance of these roles in democracy cannot be over-emphasized

According to the author, the legislature is the most understood institution of government in Nigeria due to its role in history of democratic experiment in Nigeria.

He said that the legislature in Nigeria is a forum where our diversity as a nation is exemplified as every section of the country is represented in the institution.

He added that without an understanding of the institution and its role in reshaping of good governance, it is very difficult to criticize the institution for better performance.

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At the book launch dignitaries including the Director-General DG National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies DG NILDS Prof.Abubakar Suleiman, Clerk to the National Assembly CNS Barr Kamolu Ogunlana, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany Sen.Ita Enang, Permeant Secretary Research and Information Directorate National Assembly Dr Ali Barde Umoru among others spoke glowingly about the book

Suleiman who was represented by the Executive Director Centre for Legislative Security NiLDS Prof Zubairu Dagona said that the book would address the high turn over of legislators after general elections in Nigeria.

For a better society

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