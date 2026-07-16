July 16, 2026
Trending now

Anglican Bishop warns Christians on divorce, double standard

‘Prove your claims’: Umahi’s aide pushes back as Mary Habila death controversy…

Book on impact of Nigerian legislature on good governance unveiled

FTAN seeks review, re-enactment of NIHOTOUR, NTDA Acts

Stakeholders say professionalism vital for Nollywood’s global growth

Floods: Sanwo-Olu assures regular drainage interventions, support for affected communities in Lekki

Philanthropist surprises aide with 12-flat hostel in FUTO

HMC Africa 2026: Karl Hala Says Lagos Continental Hotel Is Setting National…

Dakuku Peterside, Zeb-Obipi, Tina Osuji to Headline FirstLove Assembly Leadership and Business…

Dangote Refinery Shields Nigerians from Global Fuel Price Shock – S&P

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Book on impact of Nigerian legislature on good governance unveiled

by Peter Anayo099

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Dignitaries from all walks of life, including diplomats, the top echelon of the nation’s bureaucracy, members of the academia, media practitioners and civil society organizations turned out in their numbers on the official launch of a book on the role and impact of the legislature in the enthronement of good governance in Nigeria

The book authored by Ezrel Tabiowo, a former Chief Press Secretary to the Former Senate President Sen.Ahmad Lawan tilted ‘The Nigerian Legislature: Understanding its impact on Democratic Governance and National Development was unveiled by his principal, represented by his former Chief of Staff Dr. Abba Aji on Monday in Abuja.

The book chronicled the journey of the apex Nigerian legislative institution in the enthronement of democratic Governance in Nigeria, examined its impact on governance and offered a comprehensive recommendation for effective service delivery and institutional reforms.

He said that the Nigerian legislature deserves a better understanding because of its role as the lawmaking, representation and oversight roles in the nation’s democratic experience adding the importance of these roles in democracy cannot be over-emphasized

According to the author, the legislature is the most understood institution of government in Nigeria due to its role in history of democratic experiment in Nigeria.

He said that the legislature in Nigeria is a forum where our diversity as a nation is exemplified as every section of the country is represented in the institution.

He added that without an understanding of the institution and its role in reshaping of good governance, it is very difficult to criticize the institution for better performance.
.
At the book launch dignitaries including the Director-General DG National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies DG NILDS Prof.Abubakar Suleiman, Clerk to the National Assembly CNS Barr Kamolu Ogunlana, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany Sen.Ita Enang, Permeant Secretary Research and Information Directorate National Assembly Dr Ali Barde Umoru among others spoke glowingly about the book

Suleiman who was represented by the Executive Director Centre for Legislative Security NiLDS Prof Zubairu Dagona said that the book would address the high turn over of legislators after general elections in Nigeria.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Executive Chairman of FRC advocates bold revenue shift, calls for efficiency at NIPSS high-level training

Peter Anayo

Hard work : CLO urges PSC, IGP to promote Onitsha police Commander to DCP

Peter Anayo

Anambra Commissioner Obinabo wins Ambassadorial Award for Gender Equality, Social Welfare

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişMatbetjojobetromabetgrandpashabetjojobet güncel girişMadridbetjojobetJojobetMadridbetjojobet girisamgbahisİnstagram takipçi satın aljojobetJojobetfixbetjojobetsüpertotobetsüpertotobetjojobetjojobetcasibom girişşanlıurfa konteynerBetpasbetciobetcioİnstagram takipçi satın alGrandpashabetHoliganbetHoliganbetHoliganbetjojobetjojobet girişjojobet güncel girişmeritkingjojobet girişgrandpashabet