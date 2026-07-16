Atiku queries N6.44bn World Cup budget after Nigeria’s elimination, seeks probe into PFIPC saga

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has questioned the N6.44 billion allocation in the 2026 budget for “presidential support” for World Cup qualifiers, despite Nigeria being eliminated from the tournament a month earlier.

In a statement released Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku also demanded an independent investigation into the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, PFIPC, scandal, accusing the Tinubu administration of trying to manipulate the narrative.

Atiku specifically referenced the provision for a “Special Presidential Support Group for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.”

“How does a serious government budget N6.44 billion for presidential support for World Cup qualifiers after the country had already been eliminated?

“What competition was the money intended to support? Who inserted the provision, who approved it and who was expected to benefit from an expenditure whose stated purpose had already ceased to exist?” he asked.

Nigeria exited the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November 2025. The 2026 Appropriation Bill was presented to the National Assembly about a month later.

On the PFIPC controversy, Atiku said the arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi, who claimed to be the council’s Director-General, appeared designed to “extract statements that could be deployed to implicate opposition figures rather than uncover the full truth.”

He argued the bigger issue was how an organisation now described by the presidency as “fictitious” allegedly gained official access.

According to him, the agency “obtained diplomatic recognition and accreditation, recruited more than 300 personnel, secured office accommodation at the National Secretariat, and reportedly received budgetary allocations, including an alleged N1.3 billion provision in the 2026 Appropriation Act.”

“The scandal is not merely that one man allegedly impersonated public authority.

The greater scandal is that the Tinubu administration allegedly opened the doors of the Nigerian state to him, allowed him to acquire the appearance and privileges of official legitimacy and permitted him to interact with institutions and diplomatic interests in the name of the federal government,” Atiku stated.

He added that such activities could not have happened without “active official collaboration or a catastrophic breakdown of oversight across multiple government institutions.”

Atiku described the World Cup allocation and other budget items as evidence of “mind-boggling profligacy” and said the 2026 budget was becoming “a warehouse for dubious expenditure, fiscal waste, and allocations without any defensible public purpose.”

He said the PFIPC matter had become an embarrassment to Nigeria’s international image and must not be “swept under the carpet” like the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry scandal, refinery rehabilitation spending questions, and other disputed allocations.

“The Tinubu administration has a peculiar proclivity for propaganda, and we are reliably informed that there are plans to twist the facts of the PFIPC scandal, absolve those within the government who ought to answer questions and manufacture a politically convenient story against the opposition,” the statement said.

Atiku stressed that both the N6.44bn World Cup allocation and the PFIPC affair require “independent, transparent, and impartial investigation.”

There was no immediate response from the Presidency or the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as of press time.

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