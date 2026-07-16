Angwa Rukuba massacre: Court adjourns over jurisdiction, remands suspects in DSS custody

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The High Court of Plateau State sitting in Jos, has fixed August 11, 2026, for ruling on a motion challenging its jurisdiction to try four persons arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for their alleged links to the Angwa Rukuba killings in the state.

The court also fixed the same date to rule on another motion seeking the transfer of one of the suspects for medical treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital in Jos.

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants, M. I. Shaba, SAN, moved a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

According to the learned silk, since the defendants are being tried for terrorism-related offences, such can only be conducted by a Federal High Court, in accordance with the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (TPPA), 2022.

Objecting, however, the prosecution, led by the Director of Civil Litigation at the State Ministry of Justice, Sabo Longji filed a counter-affidavit challenging the motion.

In the counter- affidavit, he reminded the court that the four defendants were being tried under the Plateau State penal code, not the TPPA.

After considering both motions, the trial judge, Justice Gedaliah Fwomyon, adjourned to 11th August 2026, for ruling on the motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

He also fixed the same date for ruling on another motion by one of the defendants to seek medical treatment at the JUTH, Jos.

It would be recalled that, on Palm Sunday of 2026, a number of gunmen attacked Angwa Rukuba in Jos North LGA of the state, killing about 30 persons. Days later, the DSS arrested Adamu Isa Alhassan, Isa Umar Ibrahim, Auwalu Abubakar aka Auwalu Dogo, and Musa Abubakar Ibrahim aka Yaroro.

The State government has charged the four suspects alongside one Ado Ibrahim, said to be at large, with terrorism-related offences.

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