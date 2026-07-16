Anglican Bishop warns Christians on divorce, double standard

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The four-day annual Women’s Conference of the Diocese on the Niger, Anambra State, has ended with a strong warning to Christian families to uphold the sanctity of marriage and reject double-standard Christianity.

Sounding the note of warning in his sermon during a five-hour thanksgiving service that marked the grand finale of the conference, the Bishop on the Niger, the Rt. Rev Dr. Owen Nwokolo decried the growing incidence of divorce among married couples, describing the trend as alien to Christian values and African tradition.

He expressed concern that some marriages now collapse within days or months after wedding ceremonies, urging both young and old couples to cultivate patience, forgiveness and mutual understanding.

“Divorce has not been our tradition. It is what we copied from the Western lifestyle,” the bishop said, appealing to husbands and wives to accommodate one another’s shortcomings and resolve differences through love and reconciliation rather than separation.

The bishop also rebuked Christians who he said professed faith in God while living contrary to biblical teachings, describing such conduct as an attempt to serve both God and Satan.

“We should choose between light and darkness, God or Satan,” he declared, stressing that those who identify as children of God must reflect His light through righteous living, obedience and godly conduct.

According to him, Christians should demonstrate their faith in their homes, workplaces, communities and churches by living lives marked by love, forgiveness, humility and peace.

He further urged believers to show gratitude to God through righteous living, kindness, mercy, empathy and unwavering obedience, noting that true thanksgiving is expressed more through character than words.

The conference featured Bible studies and expository teachings, deliverance prayers, seminars, plenary sessions, fundraising for diocesan projects, ceremonial cutting of the conference cake and musical performances by the Inland Archdeaconry Choir.

In her vote of thanks, the President of the Women’s Ministry, Dr. Mrs. Nonyelum Elsie Nwokolo, commended the women for their resilience, commitment and steadfastness throughout the conference.

She also expressed appreciation to the guest speakers, bishops’ wives from other dioceses and other invited guests whose participation, she said, contributed to the success of the event.

More than 8,000 women delegates, alongside hundreds of parishioners and well-wishers from across the Diocese of the Niger, attended this year’s conference.

For a better society

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