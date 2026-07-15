Tinubu’s re-election is certain; Hamzat–Sonayon-James ticket is a dream come true Metose Dansu

…Urges Lagos Government to Recruit Indigenes into State Police to Strengthen Security

Hon. Metose Isaiah Dansu, the Supervisory Councillor for Budget, Planning and Statistics in Badagry Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and a committed member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed strong confidence that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Dansu also described the emergence of Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and Princess Damilola Sonayon-James as the APC’s governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the forthcoming Lagos State governorship election as a welcome development and one that many Lagosians have long anticipated.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Sunday, July 5, 2026, Dansu shared his views on national development, the political landscape in Lagos State, security, and the future of governance in the state.

Excerpts:

Question: Do you see President Tinubu winning the 2027 presidential election?

At the moment, we are witnessing significant development projects across the country. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our leader, and I believe it is our collective responsibility to support his bid for re-election in 2027.

Lagos is the Centre of Excellence, and we have seen tremendous support for the President from many states across the federation. As Lagosians, we should continue to support him in recognition of the numerous infrastructure projects, economic reforms, and development initiatives being implemented under his administration.

I therefore appeal to all Lagosians to come out en masse in 2027 to vote for President Tinubu.

From my assessment, his re-election is highly likely. The level of support he enjoys across the country is evident, and the ongoing projects and reforms under his administration have further strengthened public confidence. Looking at the political landscape today, I believe he remains ahead of other prospective candidates and is well-positioned to secure another mandate in 2027.

Question: What, in your opinion, are some of President Tinubu’s major achievements over the past three years?

In my view, President Tinubu’s administration has recorded notable achievements in several key sectors of the economy and national development.

In the area of economic reforms and foreign exchange management, the administration cleared over $10 billion in foreign exchange liabilities, a move that helped restore investor confidence and improve the stability of the naira.

Nigeria’s external reserves have also improved significantly, rising from near depletion to about $23.11 billion in 2024 and reportedly reaching between $40 billion and $46 billion by 2025/2026. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, also stated that the nation’s reserves had grown to nearly $50 billion.

The administration has equally pursued debt reduction policies, with reports indicating that Nigeria’s total external debt declined from about $108 billion to approximately $94 billion.

Another major policy initiative was the removal of fuel subsidy in June 2023, alongside the unification of the foreign exchange market. According to government figures, these reforms have reduced fiscal pressure, generated substantial savings, and improved transparency in the foreign exchange market.

The administration has also attracted significant foreign direct investment commitments and secured multilateral financing for development projects. Nigeria likewise recorded a trade surplus in 2024, while economic growth showed steady improvement during the period.

Question: Beyond the economy, what other achievements of the Tinubu administration stand out to you?

The administration has also made significant investments in road infrastructure across the country. Presently, there are over 440 ongoing road projects nationwide, including more than 2,700 kilometres of superhighways.

Among the flagship projects is the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, the first phase of which has been commissioned. The project is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most ambitious infrastructure initiatives because of its expected impact on trade, tourism and economic growth.

Another major project is the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway. Inspection of Section Three has already been carried out, with substantial progress recorded on the project. When completed, the highway is expected to improve connectivity, facilitate commerce and serve the country for many decades.

The administration has also commenced the rehabilitation of key roads in Borno State, including the Bama–Banki and Dikwa–Gamboru–Ngala roads, with the objective of restoring regional trade, improving security and enhancing economic activities in the North-East.

Other notable achievements, in my opinion, include the advancement of local government autonomy, the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), through which thousands of students have benefited, and the sustained industrial harmony within the university system, with no prolonged ASUU strike since May 2023.

The rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery has also contributed to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

In the area of security, the Federal Government has continued to provide increased funding for security agencies to strengthen their operational capacity.

The administration has equally launched programmes aimed at addressing the nation’s housing deficit through the construction of affordable housing units across the country.

International development partners, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have also acknowledged some of the administration’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

Question: What is your assessment of the emergence of Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and Princess Damilola Sonayon-James as the APC governorship and deputy governorship candidates?

Without any hesitation, I believe the combination of Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and Princess Damilola Sonayon-James is a winning team that will bring fresh ideas, innovation and accelerated development to Lagos State.

Over the past eight years as Deputy Governor, Dr. Hamzat has demonstrated loyalty, competence and dedication to public service. He has worked harmoniously with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and has contributed significantly to the successful implementation of the THEMES Agenda.

His experience in government, deep understanding of public administration and commitment to progressive governance make him well prepared to lead Lagos State.

Princess Damilola Sonayon-James also possesses the capacity, experience and commitment required to complement Dr. Hamzat’s leadership. Together, I believe they represent a formidable team capable of consolidating the achievements of the present administration while introducing fresh ideas that will further advance the development of Lagos State.

Question: Do you believe Dr. Hamzat is the best candidate to succeed Governor Sanwo-Olu?

Yes, I do.

Dr. Hamzat is the candidate many Lagosians have long desired because of his experience, competence and dedication to public service. I strongly believe he possesses the vision and leadership qualities needed to take Lagos State to greater heights.

I congratulate Lagosians on the emergence of Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and Princess Damilola Sonayon-James as the party’s candidates.

For us in Badagry, this development is particularly exciting. It represents the fulfilment of a long-held aspiration, and we are optimistic that, under their leadership, Lagos State will witness even greater growth and development beyond what many people currently envisage.

Question: What agenda would you set for the incoming Governor of Lagos State to further strengthen security?

With the passage of the State Police Bill by the National Assembly, I believe Lagos State has a unique opportunity to further strengthen its security architecture.

I would appeal to the incoming governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, to ensure that qualified indigenes from the various local government areas are considered for recruitment into the State Police. As people who understand the terrain, culture, and communities, they are better positioned to provide effective intelligence and improve community policing.

I also recommend that the activities of local vigilante groups and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps be further strengthened through improved funding, training, equipment, and operational support. These agencies have continued to play vital roles in maintaining peace and security at the grassroots level.

In addition, I believe police officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary service should be recognised and rewarded. Such recognition will boost morale, encourage professionalism, and motivate officers to remain committed to protecting lives and property.

Overall, I urge the incoming administration to continue prioritising security so that every resident of Lagos State can live and conduct business in a safe and peaceful environment.

Question: Tell us about your relationship with the incoming Deputy Governor.

Princess Damilola Sonayon-James is from Badagry, and she has always related warmly with the people. During her tenure as Supervisor for Agriculture, she demonstrated dedication, focus, and commitment to public service.

She is proactive, hardworking, and passionate about the development of both Badagry and Lagos State. I believe these qualities, together with her track record of service, have contributed significantly to her emergence as the APC’s deputy governorship candidate.

I am confident that she will make meaningful contributions to the progress of Lagos State if elected.

You also closely relate with Prince Chief Rabiu Adio Oluwa, APC Apex Leader, Badagry Division and member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Prince Chief Rabiu Adio Oluwa is our Divisional Leader in Badagry and a respected member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest advisory body of our great party in the state. He is an experienced leader who has consistently guided and encouraged younger politicians with wisdom, patience, and exemplary leadership.

I vividly remember when I contested for the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2011 and 2015. Whenever I met him, he would always encourage me by saying, “Dansu, take it easy. God’s time is the best.” He assured me that with patience, consistency, loyalty, and dedication to the party, greater opportunities would come. Those words have remained a source of inspiration throughout my political journey.

I also wish to sincerely appreciate one of my foremost political leaders and mentors, Hon. Dr. Hontonyon Joseph Bamgbose, FMHR, Apex Leader of APC, Badagry West LCDA. He is a seasoned grassroots politician, a committed party stalwart, and an exemplary leader whose dedication to the growth of the APC and the political development of Badagry West has earned him widespread respect.

Hon. Bamgbose has consistently demonstrated remarkable leadership, unwavering commitment to party unity, and an open-door approach to mentoring young politicians. His guidance, encouragement, and invaluable counsel have positively influenced my political career and that of many other emerging leaders within our party. His passion for service, inclusive leadership style, and steadfast support for progressive ideals continue to strengthen the APC in Badagry West.

I am equally grateful to Hon. Tolani Sule, Lagos State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, for his continuous encouragement, support, and fatherly role in my political journey. I remain deeply appreciative of these distinguished leaders for believing in me and contributing immensely to my growth in public service.

Question: Before we conclude, are there individuals you would like to acknowledge as your political mentors and those who have contributed to good governance in Lagos State?

First and foremost, I wish to express my appreciation to the leader of our party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his leadership and commitment to national development.

I also appreciate the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, for his leadership and dedication to strengthening the party.

My sincere appreciation also goes to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, whose administration has continued to implement programmes aimed at improving the welfare of Lagosians.

I equally acknowledge the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and the deputy governorship candidate, Princess Damilola Sonayon-James, for their commitment to the continued growth and development of Lagos State.

I also appreciate Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, and Hon. Tolani Sule, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, for their encouragement and support.

Finally, I wish to specially appreciate my Apex Leader in Badagry West LCDA, Hon. Dr. Hontonyon Joseph Bamgbose, FMHR, whose mentorship, guidance, and steadfast support have greatly influenced my political journey. His leadership and commitment to the growth of the APC in Badagry West continue to inspire many of us.

Question: You recently received a political appointment. Tell us about it.

I was recently confirmed as the Coordinator of Supervisory Councillors for the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). I also serve as Vice Chairman, Lagos West, of the Lagos State Supervisory Councillors’ Forum (LSSF) for Budget, Planning and Statistics.

I consider this appointment a privilege and an opportunity to contribute more effectively to grassroots governance and the continued development of Lagos State.

Question: As a leader, what is your advice to Lagosians and Nigerians as the 2027 general elections approach?

My appeal to Nigerians is that we should remain united, work together, and continue to promote peace and democratic values.

As members of our party, we should remain committed to strengthening our structures, supporting our candidates, and participating peacefully in the democratic process.

I encourage eligible voters to exercise their civic responsibility by participating in the elections and voting for the candidates of their choice in accordance with the law.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2