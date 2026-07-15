Tinubu switches on 198km Bwari water grid to end Satellite town neglect

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday flipped the switch on the Bwari Township Water Supply Network, vowing to push clean, treated water to every FCT satellite town under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Represented by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the Bwari commissioning, the President said access to safe water is a basic right and promised that infrastructure will no longer stop at the city centre.

For too long, the story of Abuja has been a city split in two: a shining core and surrounding communities left behind. That chapter is closed, Tinubu declared.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan. It is a contract. It is a deliberate, calculated, and unyielding commitment to governance that works for the people,” he said.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and development must be spread out.”

The newly delivered 198-kilometre pipeline, built by China Geo-engineering Construction (CGC) Limited, now connects Bwari, Ushafa and nearby areas directly to treated water from the Lower Usuma Dam.

Tinubu said he gave immediate approval after FCT Minister Nyesom Wike presented the proposal to end years of residents depending on untreated boreholes and streams.

“I gave him a direct order: ‘Go out there, mobilise the best, and fix it.’ Today, we are commissioning this massive, state-of-the-art 198-kilometre water pipeline network,” the President said.

He listed the benefits: better public health through fewer waterborne illnesses, an end to expensive private boreholes, and fresh economic opportunities. The construction phase alone created more than 1,600 direct and indirect jobs, he added.

The President confirmed the water rollout will continue.

“Last year, it was the Lower Usuma Dam Phase II rehabilitation; last month, it was the Karu water network; today it is Bwari. Before our tenure is through, this water revolution will fully cover Kuje, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Abaji,” he pledged.

Tinubu praised the FCT Minister, calling him “Mr. Project” for speeding up delivery across the territory.

“From boosting the FCT’s Internally Generated Revenue to executing 31 landmark projects simultaneously across the territory from roads to housing and now water you have proven to be a reliable champion of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

He also called on Bwari residents to guard the facility against vandalism, noting it was funded with public money for public good.

In his remarks, FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike said the project delivers on the President’s instruction to extend modern water infrastructure beyond the central district. He described it as the third major water intervention under this administration, following the rehabilitation of the Abuja city water system and the recent Karu satellite town water project.

“Since Mr. President came into office in 2023, he has provided water for the city centre, water for Karu and neighbouring communities, and today, water for Bwari. Let people know that we are not concentrating only on roads; we are making sure other sectors are also being touched,” Wike said.

Wike disclosed that 50 major projects have been commissioned since May 2023, with 10 more slated for inauguration before election campaigns begin next year. He credited the progress to presidential backing.

“You can be a minister, but without the support of the President, it is difficult to perform. Mr. President has given the FCT all the support required to change the narrative, and we will not disappoint him,” he added.

FCT Minister of State Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, in her vote of thanks, called the Bwari network another landmark of the Renewed Hope Agenda. She said it will expand access to safe drinking water, strengthen public health, and rebuild trust in government through people-focused infrastructure.

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