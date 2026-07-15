Renaissance signs gas supply deal with Indorama

UGO AMADI

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has executed a landmark Gas Sale Agreement (GSA) with Indorama Fertilizer FZE, a subsidiary of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited, for the long-term supply of natural gas from the Assa North Ohaji South (ANOH) Gas Processing Facility.

Under the agreement, which was signed recently, Indorama Fertilizer will receive up to 60 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day (60 MMscf/d) on a firm supply basis over a 16-year period.

The agreement was signed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance, Tony Attah, and the Managing Director of Indorama Fertilizer FZE, Mr. Manish Mundra, with both executives describing the deal as a significant milestone in advancing Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation agenda, industrial development, and agricultural growth aspirations.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to unlocking the value of Nigeria’s abundant gas resources through partnerships that create real and lasting impact, “Attah said, adding: “By supplying natural gas to a major fertiliser producer such as Indorama, we are supporting a value chain that is critical to food security, agricultural productivity, industrial growth, and economic development.”

The agreement will provide Indorama Fertilizer with a secure and reliable source of natural gas to support uninterrupted production and enable the company to meet growing domestic and regional demand for fertiliser products.

The resulting increase in fertiliser availability is expected to contribute to improved crop yields, enhanced agricultural productivity, and strengthened food security across Nigeria and Africa.

Commenting on the agreement, Indorama Fertilizer’s Chief Executive, Mundra said the deal was an important milestone for the company in its ambition of supporting Nigeria’s agricultural transformation agenda.

“Reliable access to natural gas is fundamental to fertiliser production, and this long-term arrangement provides a strong foundation for sustainable operations and future growth,” Mundra said. “We appreciate the partnership with Renaissance and look forward to leveraging this collaboration.”

The transaction aligns closely with Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative and further demonstrates the strategic role of natural gas in driving industrialisation, supporting manufacturing, enhancing energy security, and enabling economic diversification.

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited (Renaissance) is a dynamic, rapidly expanding energy leader committed to enabling Nigeria and Africa’s energy security and industrialisation through sustainable energy solutions. As the operator of Nigeria’s largest oil and gas joint venture assets (NNPC/Renaissance/TotalEnergies/AENR JV), Renaissance produces from diverse onshore, swamp, and shallow water locations in parts of the Niger Delta.

The JV’s participating interests are: NNPC (55%), Renaissance (30%), TotalEnergies (10%), and AENR (5%).