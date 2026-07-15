Police rescue Oyo headmaster few hours after abduction

. As FG rolls out pilot scheme, fresh guidelines on rehabilitation of ex-terrorists

The Federal Government has unveiled a new operational framework to strengthen the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of former terrorists and other individuals involved in armed violence across the country.

The National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at the National Validation Workshop on the Standard Operating Procedures for DDR.

According to Laka, the SOPs will guide implementation at the federal level and in three pilot states: Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara.

Laka said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to tackle insecurity through a mix of military and non-military measures, while promoting lasting peace in conflict-affected communities.

“Recognising that a policy framework alone is insufficient to guide implementation, the NCTC and its partners subsequently developed a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures to translate the strategic objectives of the National DDR Framework into practical guidance for implementing institutions,” he stated.

He explained that the procedures were designed to ensure the government’s DDR programme is implemented in a coordinated, transparent and effective manner.

The framework, he added, will provide practical guidance to ministries, security agencies, civil institutions and other organisations participating in the programme, while also strengthening accountability and improving cooperation among agencies responsible for processing and reintegrating those who have renounced violence.

The NCTC coordinator noted that clear operational rules were necessary to prevent duplication of responsibilities and ensure all institutions work towards common objectives.

He said the SOPs clearly define the duties of participating institutions and establish consistent standards for executing the programme across the country.

Laka said the document was developed after extensive consultations with security agencies, civilian institutions and organisations involved in peacebuilding.

“These Standard Operating Procedures have been developed through extensive consultations and draw upon national experiences, international best practices, and the unique realities of the Nigerian context,” he said.

He added that Nigeria’s security challenges, the experiences of communities affected by terrorism and banditry, and lessons from similar programmes in other countries were all considered in the process.

The Federal Government selected Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara for the pilot phase due to persistent attacks by armed groups, including bandits and kidnappers, which have caused deaths, displacement and disruption of economic activities.

Laka said the pilot would allow the government to assess the effectiveness of the guidelines before expanding to other parts of the country. Feedback from the three states will also help identify gaps and improve the framework.

The NCTC boss stressed that military operations alone cannot permanently resolve the country’s security challenges, noting that proper reintegration can prevent individuals who have abandoned armed violence from returning to criminal groups.

He added that the framework is expected to support the rehabilitation of affected communities, promote reconciliation and reduce the risk of renewed violence.

“The success of the programme will depend on proper coordination among government institutions, security agencies, community leaders and other stakeholders,” Laka said, reiterating the government’s commitment to measures that strengthen peace, improve public safety and restore stability in affected communities.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2