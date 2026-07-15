Oversight, CSOs , delivery exchange held at National Assembly in Abuja

L-R… Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara; representative of the Speaker, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Executive Secretary, National Assembly Library Trust Fund, Henry Nwawuba; and Deputy Chief Whip, Ibrahim Ayokunle Asiaka, during an oversight, CSOs and delivery exchange at the National Assembly in Abuja.

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