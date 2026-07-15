Osun 2026: Call for visa ban against APC leaders, joke of the century – Oyebamiji

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the August 15, 2026 Osun State governorship election, Bola Oyebamiji, has described the call on foreign missions to impose a visa ban on APC leaders over alleged political violence as “the joke of the century.”

It would be recalled that the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has advocated economic sanctions and visa bans on the Minister of Blue Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Wole Oke, and Oyebamiji over alleged involvement in political violence.

Oyebamiji made the remarks on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from the British High Commission during an interactive session in Osogbo.

He argued that if any political party had grounds to seek such action, it would have been the APC, citing the killing of several of its members before and after the 2022 governorship election.

Oyebamiji maintained that the APC had consistently chosen to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate such cases professionally rather than attempting to influence public opinion or the international community with unverified claims.

He said, “Permit me to also address recent media reports alleging that foreign missions, including the British High Commission, were urged to deny entry visas to members of our party. I regard such reports as entirely unfounded and, frankly, the joke of the century. If any political party had reason to make such a request, it would more logically have been our party, the APC. Let me explain why.

“You will recall that, prior to the current administration taking office in the state, many of our members were painfully killed during the 2022 election period. Incidents in Ilesa, Ile-Ife, Osogbo, Ikirun, Ikire, Ede, and several other communities were duly reported to the Nigeria Police Force. Although we were the governing party at the time, we neither sought to politicise the incidents nor level baseless accusations. Instead, we cooperated fully with the security agencies, allowing them to carry out their constitutional responsibilities. Today, several of those cases are before the courts.”

He, however, commended the Inspector-General of Police and officers of the Nigeria Police Force for what he described as their professionalism and restraint despite provocation, assuring that the party would continue to support security agencies in ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

He also expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible, free and fair governorship election on August 15.

Meanwhile, one of the delegates, Matthew Ayibakuro, noted that the issues raised will assist the envoy in its preparation as an observer of the coming election.

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