Opening ceremony of NASS Open Week 2026 held at house of reps chamber of Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

.L-R… Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, Senate Majority Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, during the opening ceremony of the Nass Open Week 2026 held at the House of Representatives chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

President of the Senate Senator Godwin Akpabio with the Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Abbas Tajudeen at the opening ceremony of the 2026 NASS Open Week and unveiling of the third-year Legislative Scorecard, held at the National Assembly in Abuja …Photos: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2