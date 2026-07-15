NYSC to blacklist unfriendly Corps employers

Paulette Orjime, Abuja

Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has called on all Corps employers to upgrade the welfare of Corps Members posted to serve with them, adding that any employer who does not provide accommodation and transportation for Corps Members would be blacklisted from enjoying Corps services.

He stated this while interacting with Corps members in Lokoja during a working visit to Kogi State.

The NYSC Chief Executive assured Corps members that the Federal Government is resolutely committed to their security and welfare, while he also appealed to state and local governments and other stakeholders to increase their support for the Scheme.

Nafiu reminded the Corps members that security was everyone’s business. He urged them to always notify relevant security agencies of suspicious actions.

The Director-General advised the Corps members to maintain discipline and dedication to duty, and shun unwholesome acts. He reminded them that they were ambassadors of their families, institutions of graduation, and the NYSC.

He further encouraged them to take their post-camp Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training seriously in order to perfect their chosen skills before the end of the service year. He reiterated the need to embrace small-scale businesses as Corps members. He said this was capable of making them entrepreneurs.

“Be proactive, identify business opportunities within your host communities, and start making some money for yourselves even now,” he said.

While acknowledging the prevailing economic challenges, he urged them to however, to develop the culture of saving, noting that it was the foundation for prosperity.

“Take your service year as a training ground for future financial management by managing your finances wisely,” he stressed.

NYSC Kogi State Coordinator, Mrs Tochi Chika Chris-Moneke, expressed gratitude to the Director-General for the visit. She said it demonstrated his commitment to the welfare and security of Corps members and staff.

Mrs Chris-Moneke disclosed that the Secretariat was planning to conduct a Corps employers’ workshop and a Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) programme in the coming weeks.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2