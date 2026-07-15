Nigeria, Mali to revive bilateral ties as Air Peace launches Bamako flight operation

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria and Mali have maintained cordial relations and that the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from ECOWAS would not affect bilateral ties.

Nigeria and Mali have agreed to convene a joint commission in the coming months to reactivate dormant bilateral agreements, with a focus on security, trade, energy and aviation.

The agreement was reached during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of Mali to Nigeria, Oumar Coulibaly, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria and Mali have maintained cordial relations and that the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from ECOWAS would not affect bilateral ties.

The Special Assistant on Communication and New Media to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Magnus Eze disclosed that Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed the need for military cooperation to tackle terrorism and banditry in the Sahel.

“We know what the security situation is in the Sahel. For us, the joint commission is the most viable platform to cooperate and this could give an opportunity for starting security cooperation to tackle terrorism. This meeting is long overdue. Nigeria and Mali share common objectives and goals. We need to deepen bilateral relations,” the minister said. Demographics

The minister also conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s and Nigerians’ sympathies to Mali over recent rebel attacks that claimed the life of Defence Minister General Sadio Camara on April 25.

According to Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the Joint Commission will provide a platform to revive agreements in key areas including security, trade, energy, irregular migration/human trafficking, and the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

She noted Nigeria’s concern over energy shortages in Mali and called for improved ease of movement and people-to-people contacts. Executive Branch

“The issue we are experiencing across the Sahel needs broader participation. We need a purposeful working security agreement. This will continue to contribute to peace and security across the West Africa region,” she added.

Ambassador Coulibaly described Nigeria as a “big brother” and said bilateral relations must continue despite regional differences.

He called for political dialogue ahead of the Joint Commission to address human trafficking and common security challenges.

The envoy also announced that, under BASA, Air Peace will this month commence flight operations on the Lagos-Bamako route.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu reiterated Nigeria’s position to keep its doors open to Mali. “We as a nation believe that we should forge closeness,” she said.

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