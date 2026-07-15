KWASU research teams secure UNESCO, NRF grants

Gbenga Olarinoye, Ilorin

Four research teams from Kwara State University (KWASU) have secured competitive research grants from two renowned funding organizations, reaffirming the university’s growing reputation for research excellence.

At the international level, a research team led by Dr. Bolatito Eunice Olanipekun as Principal Investigator was awarded a $43,913 research grant by TWAS-UNESCO.

At the national level, three KWASU research teams emerged successful under the 2025 National Research Fund (NRF) grant scheme.

The team led by Dr. Abdulwaheed Musa received ₦37,590,000, while Dr. Kehinde Peter Alabi’s team secured ₦25,000,000. Another team, led by Dr. Khafayat Yetunde Olatinwo, was awarded ₦20,435,900.

While presenting the award letters to the successful researchers, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, congratulated the grant recipients on their outstanding achievement, describing their success as a reflection of the University’s support of impactful research and innovation.

Prof Jimoh also encouraged the awardees to mentor early-career researchers, stressing the importance of building a strong research culture that will continue to attract competitive grants and enhance the institution’s global visibility.

For a better society

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