Kwara police boss orders probe into farmer’s death

Gbenga Olarinoye, Ilorin

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, has ordered a comprehensive and discreet investigation into the gruesome murder of a farmer, Mr Azeez Garba, whose lifeless body was discovered on his farmland along the Owa-Onire axis, a boundary between Isanlu-Isin and Owu-Isin in Isin Local Government Area of the State.

The Commissioner of Police, who described the killing as cruel, senseless, and unacceptable, strongly condemned the act and directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to immediately deploy all available investigative and intelligence assets towards identifying, tracking, and apprehending those responsible.

Preliminary findings reveal that the deceased had gone to his farm in the morning but failed to return home, prompting family members and local vigilantes to launch a search. His motorcycle was later found parked at the farm, while his lifeless body was subsequently discovered a short distance away with deep machete wounds.

While no arrest has been made as of the time of this release, the Command wishes to assure the bereaved family, the people of Isin Local Government Area, and the general public that every available lead is being diligently pursued. Investigators are working assiduously to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and ensure that all those connected with this heinous crime are identified and brought to justice.

The Kwara State Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the State and will not relent until every person responsible for this reprehensible act is brought before the law.

For a better society

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