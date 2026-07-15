Kefas support group slams ADC gov’ship candidate over alleged self-serving video

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The Agbu Kefas Continuity Movement has strongly condemned the recent video by Taraba ADC Governorship candidate, Senator Abubakar Tutare, describing it as a bitter and desperate attempt for governorship bid.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator of the Movement, Mallam Ibrahim Ardo, issued to journalists in Jalingo.

The statement titled “Tutare’s Outburst Exposes Self-Serving Agenda — Not Leadership Taraba Can Trust.”

It read, “The video lays bare a dangerous and outdated mindset—one that views governance as a tool for rewarding cronies rather than serving the people.

“What Tarabans saw in that video was not leadership. It was frustration — the frustration of a career politician who has spent decades in power but struggles to point to enduring impact.

The movement noted that Senator Tutare has occupied multiple high-ranking positions, including being a member of the State House of Assembly, Commissioner at several times, Secretary to the State Government, and Senator of the Federal Republic.

“With such a long record in public office, one would expect a legacy of transformation. Instead, what we see is loud criticism without corresponding evidence of past performance.”

The group described Tutare’s remarks as deeply out of touch with reality, particularly his failure to acknowledge ongoing progress across the state.

“While ordinary Tarabans are benefiting from education reforms, retirees are finally receiving long-overdue gratuities, and abandoned projects are being completed, Senator Tutare appears blinded by personal grievances.”

The movement further stated that Tutare’s comments suggest a belief that governance should primarily serve personal networks and political associates, a position it described as both alarming and unacceptable.

“He practically admitted his worldview — that power is about enriching friends and loyalists. That is not governance; that is patronage politics at its worst.”

It warned that Taraba cannot afford to return to a system where public resources are controlled by a few at the expense of the many.

“Taraba has moved beyond that era. The people will not trade inclusive development for elite entitlement.”

The group warned that Taraba cannot afford to hand over its future to what it described as “a recycled political culture dressed in new ambition.”

“Taraba has moved forward. The days when a few individuals cornered opportunities are gone. The people will not go backwards.”

The statement also highlighted the irony in Tutare’s position on security, noting that improvements under the current administration have significantly changed the safety landscape.

“There was a time when even prominent figures like Senator Tutare could not freely access their communities due to insecurity. Today, there is measurable improvement. Yet, instead of acknowledging progress, he chooses distortion.”

The movement challenged Tutare to move beyond criticism and present a clear, superior, and practical alternative to the current administration.

“If your security plan is not better, if your development blueprint is not clearer, if your vision is not stronger — then you have no business asking Tarabans for their mandate.”

Reaffirming its stance, the group declared that Governor Agbu Kefas remains the only credible path forward for Taraba at this time.

“This election will not be about noise or bitterness. It will be about results versus rhetoric, progress versus regression, and people-first leadership versus self-serving ambition.”

The statement warned against what it described as “fear-driven and grievance-based politics.”

“Taraba is not for sale to frustration. The future of this state will not be handed over to those who see governance as a personal enterprise,” the statement said.

For a better society

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