Edo police rescue kidnapped AAU students, kill one

The Edo State Police Command has rescued three students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, who were kidnapped by gunmen in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The students were abducted on Sunday, July 12, 2026, during an attack in the Ujemen G.T. Extension area of Ekpoma. One student, Peter Ekpen, a 24-year-old 300-level undergraduate, was killed during the attack.

The rescued students were identified as Praise Obagbalu, 18, Favour Okoroji, 21, and Balogun Precious, 19.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Agbonika, disclosed the development on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the Nigeria Police Divisional Headquarters in Ekpoma.

Represented by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Moses Joel Yamu, the commissioner said the command received a distress report that armed men suspected to be kidnappers had attacked the area and abducted the students.

He said the commissioner immediately ordered the deployment of tactical teams for a joint rescue operation involving the Nigerian Army, the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) and local hunters.

According to the police, the rescue operation was carried out on Tuesday at the kidnappers’ hideout in the Erah Forest, where security operatives engaged the suspects in a fierce gun battle.

One of the suspected kidnappers was neutralised, while another was arrested with gunshot injuries. The three abducted students were rescued unharmed.

The police said the operation led to the recovery of three AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, five mobile phones, two power banks, a charger, a lady’s handbag and other incriminating items.

Agbonika commended the bravery, professionalism and resilience of officers and personnel of the Edo State Police Command, the Nigerian Army, the Edo State Security Corps and local hunters whose joint efforts led to the successful operation.

He also appreciated the support of the Edo State Government and members of the public for providing timely and credible information that aided the operation.

Speaking to journalists after their rescue, the three students said they were held in the forest by their captors, who repeatedly moved them from one location to another while demanding that they contact their relatives to raise a ransom.

They said they were eventually rescued by the joint security team without any ransom being paid.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2