DHQ to strengthen welfare, unity for military veterans

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has convened a one – day strategic retreat with the leadership of various Military Veterans’ Associations at the Army Headquarters Command Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

The retreat, hosted in collaboration with the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers’ Association of Nigeria (RANAO), provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration and renewed commitment to the welfare of retired personnel who dedicated their lives to the defence of Nigeria.

In his remarks, the CDS represented by the Chief of Defence Operations, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, reaffirmed the commitment of the Defence Headquarters to sustaining open dialogue with military veterans, stressing that engagement remains the most effective approach to resolving concerns affecting retired personnel. He noted that under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, veterans’ welfare remains one of the top priorities of Defence Headquarters and assured participants that efforts are ongoing to ensure the implementation of the recently approved salary increase and corresponding pension adjustments through the appropriate statutory processes.

The CDS further commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the welfare of members of the Armed Forces and urged veterans to remain patient and continue to uphold the values of discipline, loyalty and patriotism for which the Nigerian military is renowned. He assured them that the Defence Headquarters would continue to pursue improved healthcare, timely pension payments and better welfare packages for retired personnel.

The retreat underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation among veterans’ organisations while encouraging retired personnel to remain active partners in nation-building by mentoring younger generations and supporting initiatives that promote national unity and security.

For a better society

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